President Kagame Makes A Commitment As African Medicines Agency Headquarters Are Inaugurated

President Paul Kagame says the African Medicines Agency (AMA), a Specialized Agency of the African Union (AU) dedicated to improving access to quality, safe and efficacious medical products, which is going to be headquartered in Kigali, will serve the continent equitably and deliver results for all Africans.

The Head of State, on Friday afternoon at Urugwiro Village, received Amb. Minata Samaté Cessouma, the African Union

Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, who was in Kigali for the inauguration of the new AMA headquarters.

President Kagame also met the Director General of the Africa Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC), Dr. Jean Kaseya, who is also in Rwanda for a working visit.

Following the inauguration, President Kagame reaffirmed Rwanda’s commitment to the delivery of equitable access to quality medical products and technologies across the continent.

The inauguration of AMA headquarters is seen as a major milestone, which will ensure that Africa can regulate medical products and safeguard citizens from sub-standard medicine.

Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, the Minister of Health pointed out that the launch that the establishment of the facility can’t be any timelier for the continent, adding that it will go a long way in supporting the growth of local pharmaceutical production and catalyze trade.

“For Rwanda in particular, the agency will strengthen our efforts and is expected to become a hub for healthcare services, research and quality medicine in Africa,” he added.

Amb. Cessouma, AU commissioner for health, humanitarian affairs and social development, said that the agency will make a significant contribution to the production and distribution of medicine across the continent.

“The inauguration of the AMA headquarters marks a significant milestone for healthcare on the continent. We are grateful to Rwanda for its commitment to host the headquarters,” she said.

Cessouma noted that the agency will evaluate medical products for the treatment of priority diseases as determined by the African Union, and it will regularly inspect, coordinate and share information about products that are authorized for marketing.

According to officials, the specialized AU agency will facilitate pandemic preparedness, expand access to medicines, support collaboration among regulators, and build resilient health systems.

The handover involved a fully equipped building, vehicles and essential resources to support the AMA’s mission.

Rwanda was selected to host the facility at the 2022 African Union Executive Council meeting in Lusaka, Zambia. Rwanda will facilitate the AMA’s pivotal role in standardizing and regulating medicines across Africa.