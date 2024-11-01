Over 70% Students Improved Reading Abilities – REB

Over 70% of pre- primary and lower primary students within all districts in Rwanda have improved their reading outcomes through the Tunoze gusoma (school and system) an activity which builds high quality and inclusivity of schools and classrooms.

To enhance a fundamental literacy skills, Rwanda Basic Education (REB) in partnership with USAID Tunoze Gusoma on Thursday convened in Kigali city for an annual pause to reflect and learn meeting.

Dr. Nelson Mbarushimana, Director General of Rwanda Basic Education (REB), noted in an opening speech the importance of this annual meeting in advancing Kinyarwanda foundational literacy.

“We are here to evaluate Tunoze Gusoma progress, examine the lessons we have learned, and plan the way forward for sustaining the early literacy gains we have worked so hard to achieve to date,” he said.

The ministry of education through its implementing partners, work collaboratively with REB and NESA. They have led to significant strides in several areas over the past three years.

”Tunoze Gusoma contributed in enhancing foundational systems that support emergent literacy,and the quality of teaching in lower primary level,” Mbarushimana said.

In pre-primary (Nursery) 8,408 teachers were trained in pedagogy to teach using evidence-based practices in early child development, emergent literacy and inclusion. About 71% of them reported that their knowledge and skills have improved extremely well as a result of Tunoze Gusoma

For lower primary (p1, p2, p3)20,947 teachers were provided training and ongoing professional development to teaching effectiveness across all observed domains like pedagogy literacy and social emotional learning (SEL)

Meanwhile Tunoze Gusoma have 484,687 pre-primary learners, 1,575,698 lower primary learners and 2,368 TTC student-teachers.