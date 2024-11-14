Amavubi Stars’ 2025 CAN Hopes Fade After 1-0 Defeat To Libya

Chances of the Amavubi Stars qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations suffered a major blow this evening after a 1-0 loss to Libya in front of home fans at Amahoro Stadium.

Libyan attack player, Fahd Saad Mohamed’s goal sealed the defeat, leaving Rwanda’s hopes fading. This result complicates Rwanda’s chances of advancing to the 2025 CAN in Morocco.

Rwanda remains in third place in Group C with 5 points, while Libya, despite their win, still sit at the bottom with four points. The Libyans approached this match as a final opportunity, having only one point after four games with three losses and one draw.

Match Summary:

Rwanda’s head coach, Frank Torsten Spittler fielded an unchanged line-up of players that recently defeated Benin 2-1 at Amahoro Stadium.

Amavubi Stars started with high intensity, producing two shots on target early on, but Libya’s goalkeeper, Murad Abu Bakr, managed to keep them out.

By the 20th minute, Rwanda controlled around 80% of possession and created multiple chances, though none were converted, while Libya relied solely on counterattacks.

Around the 40th minute, Libyan midfielders Subhi Aldhawi and Elbahlul started to connect plays, closing gaps in Rwanda’s offense.

Before halftime, Rwanda earned three consecutive corners, but none changed the score as the halftime ended goalless.

In the second half, Amavubi made chances, with Muhire Kevin replacing Samuel Gueulette and Dushimirimana Olivier coming in for Kwizera Jojea.

With a lot of home support inside the stadium, Rwanda’s national football team continued to push for a win with strong goal attempts, but attempts from Nshuti and Manzi Thierry missed the goal post target.