How Kiyovu Sports Was Humbled By Rayon Sports In 4-0 Defeat

Kiyovu Sports’ performance in the Rwanda Premier League came under scrutiny again after a humiliating 4-0 loss to Rayon Sports on match day 8 at Kigali Pele Stadium.

All of Rayon Sports’ goals came in the second half following a tough goalless draw in the first half, with Iraguha Hadji netting two goals, alongside Adama Bagayogo and Fall Ngagne.

With this win over Kiyovu Sports FC, Rayon Sports FC extended their winning streak to six games, while Kiyovu Sports FC faced their sixth consecutive defeat, placing them at the bottom of the table with just 3 points and a goal deficit of 13 from seven matches played.

This Saturday was for Rayon Sports FC, both on and off the field, as their former leaders stepped in to temporarily guide the team following the resignation of team president Jean Fidèle Uwayezu months ago.

The match began with both teams matching each other’s pace, avoiding an early setback.

However, Rayon Sports displayed superior performance in creating chances, boosted by the support of the crowd at Kigali Stadium.

In the 20th minute of the first half, Kiyovu Sports attempted several chances through their striking trio of Masengo Tansele, Nizeyimana Djuma, and Sherrif Bayo, but they were unable to convert, and the first half ended in a goalless draw.

At the start of the second half, Rayon Sports made a tactical change, bringing on Adama Bagayogo to replace Prinsee Elanga Kanga.

In the second half, Kiyovu Sports struggled, particularly in decision making, while Rayon Sports were looking to break the deadlock.

In the 58th minute, Rayon Sports’ Iraguha Hadji unleashed a long range shot from outside the box, scoring the opening goal and putting the Blues in the lead.

From then on, Rayon Sports took control of the match with high pressing. In the 76th minute, Bagayogo attempted another shot on target that missed, but the ball poorly handled by Kiyovu Sports’ goalkeeper Nzeyirwanda Djihad, found Iraguha Hadji, who scored his second goal.

Just two minutes later, in the 78th minute, Rayon Sports added a third goal, with Fall Ngagne scoring after an assist from his captain, Muhire Kevin, effectively extinguishing any hopes Kiyovu Sports had of a comeback.

Rayon Sports maintained their dominance over Kiyovu Sports in all aspects of play, and in the 94th minute of stoppage time, Adama Bagayogo covered off the scoring with the fourth goal, ending the match in a 4-0 humiliation for Kiyovu Sports.