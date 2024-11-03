Car Free Day: Rwandans Urged To Embrace Healthy, Active Lifestyles

Rwandans have been called to embrace healthy and active lifestyles that contribute to their wellbeing and longevity, in the wake of Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) that are affecting many and becoming a burden to the country’s healthcare system.

The call was made by Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Minister of Health, following the first car free day event of the month of November which took place on Sunday, November 3.

The Car Free Day attracted hundreds of residents of Kigali City, including national leaders and heads of institutions, as well as diplomats and expats who turned up for the fun-filled street exercise which is characterised by a number of activities aimed at making people healthy and fit.

The bi-monthly activity which started in Kigali in 2016, where people come to the streets to engage in public exercises, has spread to other parts of the country, as Rwanda ramps up efforts to build a healthy and fit population to combat diseases and obesity.

The Sunday car free day was attended by senior officials including the Minister in Charge of Cabinet Affairs, Inès Mpambara, Maj Gen (Rtd) Albert Murasira, Minister in-charge of Emergency Management, Christian Kajeneri, Chairperson, City of Kigal Advisory Council and city Mayor, Samuel Dusengiyumva, among other officials.

Dr. Nzanzimana, using the platform X, said that exercising and keeping fit is one of the sure ways to lead a healthy lifestyle and live longer, urging people to minimise levels of alcohol consumption while at it.

“Exercising is good for you. Exercise at least three times a week, exceed 30 minutes whenever you exercise, drink at least two liters of water a day and avoid drinking alcohol after exercising,” Dr. Nsanzimana said, seemingly advising people who normally engage in social activities such as drinking and eating meat after exercising as group – a common practice.

Sunday’s car free day was characterised by running from BK Arena to town for those who could as well as group exercises at Kigali Heights. Other activities included Road Tennis, Fencing, Weightlifting, Traditional Dances and many more.

A recent study by an environmental expert showed that Car Free Day, held 26 times a year in Kigali, has helped reduce air pollution by 15 percent in five years and that number will grow to 20 percent by 2025. The study confirms that Car Free Day significantly reduced greenhouse emissions and car emissions.

The bimonthly event promotes sports and healthy living, and offers free medical tests and advice. It also helps reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases like cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

Among other benefits, the event allows residents to meet and interact. It also promotes a culture of sport and makes Kigali a green city. Similarly, city dwellers enjoy time on public roads without fear of being hit by cars or motorcycles during the car free day hours.

The event takes place on the first and third Sunday of each month, from 7–10 AM, with the main roads where it takes place closed to motorized vehicles, allowing only walking, cycling and skating.