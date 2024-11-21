RDF Division 5 Beats Tanzania In Friendly Game to Foster Cooperation

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Division 5 football team yesterday secured a 2-0 win against their Tanzanian Counterparts, the People’s Defense Force (TPDF) 202 Brigade during a friendly match held at Ngoma stadium this Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

The encounter marked the third game between the two teams, which is aimed at fostering stronger relations between the two nations. The TPDF 202 Brigade won both matches that were the previous held in November 2023 and April 2024.

The November game started with intense pressure from both sides as players were eager to break into each other’s back of net to secure a breakthrough goal.

The RDF side was particularly focused on avoiding a third consecutive defeat while Tanzania’s TPDF side was unable to score making the game end in 2-0 in favor of Rwanda.

Brigadier General Pascal Muhizi, the Division 5 Commander commended the strong and growing relationship between Rwanda and Tanzania. He emphasized that such initiatives align with the guidance of the Heads of State of the two nations.

“This friendly football game not only provides entertainment but also strengthens our relationship and cooperation in various areas,” Brig.Gen Muhizi said, it fosters collaboration, particularly in joint operations to ensure security along our shared border.”

Representing the TPDF delegation, Colonel William Joshua Lovukenya highlighted the tournament’s role in deepening comradeship and mutual understanding between the two countries. He urged players to show sportsmanship and solidarity, reinforcing the shared responsibility between the sister militaries.

The game ecounter was concluded with an awards ceremony, where both teams received medals. The RDF Division 5 football team was crowned winners and awarded the friendly game trophy, celebrating yet another step towards enhanced bilateral cooperation and camaraderie.