President Paul Kagame’s comments at 17th Unity Club forum on November 16, 2024, carried an unmistakable clarity: Rwanda will not tolerate the destabilizing actions of self-styled opposition figures. Although Kagame refrained from naming names, his pointed advice was directed at Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza, whose reckless rhetoric and actions repeatedly undermine the unity of the nation. Despite being granted clemency in 2018 after a conviction for genocide denial and related charges, Ingabire has squandered her second chance, becoming a tool for foreign interests eager to destabilize Rwanda.

Weaponizing Gender Representation for Division

Rwanda has become a global beacon for gender equality, with women holding over 60% of parliamentary seats. However, Ingabire dismisses this achievement, calling the woman ‘facades’ (imitako). Her claim that these women lack genuine influence insults not only the women in parliament but also the countless Rwandans who have worked tirelessly to achieve this progress.

Ingabire’s rhetoric is especially harmful because it sows discord in a society still healing from the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. By dismissing gender representation as a facade, she diminishes the significance of policies that empower women to lead Rwanda into a brighter future. Her statements are not merely critical—they are subversive, undermining Rwanda’s progress in ways that resonate with foreign critics eager to see the country fail.

Genocide Denial: A Blatant Threat to Reconciliation

Perhaps the most egregious aspect of Ingabire’s platform is her insistence on reframing the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. In public statements and interviews, she has repeatedly argued that the genocide memorials focus solely on Tutsi victims, ignoring Hutus who were also killed. This false equivalence distorts historical facts and undermines Rwanda’s decades-long reconciliation process.

President Kagame’s leadership has focused on fostering unity among Rwandans by confronting the painful truths of the genocide head-on. In stark contrast, Ingabire’s comments serve to reopen wounds, feeding narratives that deny the genocide’s intent and scale. Such statements are not simply reckless—they are dangerous, threatening the social cohesion Rwanda has painstakingly rebuilt.

Clemency Abused

It is worth remembering that Ingabire’s current freedom is not a result of her innocence but rather Kagame’s clemency in 2018. After spending eight years in prison for incitement and genocide denial, she was released despite her crimes. Her clemency followed a handwritten plea, a rare gesture of mercy from a government often criticized for its strict adherence to law and order.

Instead of using her freedom to contribute positively to Rwanda’s future, Ingabire has doubled down on her divisive rhetoric, bolstered by Western interest groups eager to frame her as a victim of political oppression. This abuse of clemency is not just an affront to the Rwandan government but also to every citizen committed to reconciliation and unity.

Fuel for Destabilization

Ingabire’s platform would likely hold little weight without the backing of foreign organizations and governments. These entities, often critical of Rwanda’s post-genocide governance, amplify her voice while ignoring the harm her rhetoric causes domestically. The international community’s selective support reveals a troubling double standard: championing “human rights” while enabling individuals who undermine the very fabric of Rwanda’s unity.

President Kagame’s speech indirectly highlighted this hypocrisy. While foreign interests claim to support reconciliation and development in Rwanda, their support for figures like Ingabire reveals their true intent—to destabilize Rwanda for geopolitical gain. Kagame’s words serve as a reminder that Rwanda’s sovereignty and unity are non-negotiable, no matter the pressure from external forces.

The Cost of Divisive Politics

Ingabire’s actions and words are not without consequences. Her narrative fuels resentment, encourages division, and provides ammunition for those who oppose Rwanda’s remarkable progress since the genocide. At a time when the nation continues to rebuild, her divisive politics risk unraveling the very fabric of unity that has made Rwanda a global success story.

President Kagame’s advice, though veiled, was clear: individuals like Ingabire must stop their subversive activities. Rwanda’s progress is built on the principles of accountability, unity, and resilience. There is no room for opportunists who exploit the wounds of the past for personal or political gain.

Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza represents a dangerous contradiction. While presenting herself as an advocate for democracy and human rights, her actions undermine the very unity and progress she claims to support. President Kagame’s remarks are a timely reminder that Rwanda’s sovereignty and reconciliation efforts will not be sacrificed at the altar of foreign interests or individual ambition.

Rwanda’s post-genocide journey is far from over, but it is a journey guided by the unwavering resolve of its people and leadership. There is no place in this journey for divisive figures like Ingabire, whose rhetoric threatens to undo decades of progress. Rwanda’s future belongs to those who build, not those who destroy.