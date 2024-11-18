Rwanda, Sweden Partner To Fight Cervical Cancer

Rwanda and Sweden have agreed to work together to tackle the challenge of cervical cancer, which continues to be one of the leading killers of women in the country.

Cervical cancer is a serious disease that poses a significant threat to women’s health worldwide. However, it is a disease that can be eliminated. Rwanda has a high incidence of cervical cancer, with an estimated 1,229 new cases and 829 deaths recorded annually.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has set ambitious 90-70-90 targets to be achieved by 2030 to enable the elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem in the next century.

A joint statement issued by Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Minister of Health, Rwanda and Acko Ankarberg Johansson, Minister of Health Care, Sweden, on November 17, when the world marks the Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action, indicates that the two countries will join forces in key areas, including research and education, to end the cervical cancer scourge.

“Sweden and Rwanda are committed to leveraging on existing collaboration between The Rwandan Ministry of Health and the Swedish entities Elekta Foundation, Gynius Plus AB and the academia to achieving these targets faster and together with the aim of reaching cervical cancer elimination targets as soon as possible,” the statement reads.

“Our respective strategies developed in collaboration with partners, focus on vaccination, screening, early detection, and treatment. The Swedish Ministry of Health and Social Affairs and The Rwanda Ministry of Health are unwavering in their commitment to this cause and welcome any good partner, national and international who wants to join this noble journey,” it adds.

Rwanda has a cervical cancer incidence rate of 28.2 per 100,000 women while mortality is at 20.1 per 100,000 women as per 2020 records. At least 4.35 million women in Rwanda are at risk of developing cervical cancer. The partnership with Sweden is expected to improve how the Rwanda is dealing with the killer disease.

“We hope that our collaboration can inspire other nations and contribute to the global goal of cervical cancer elimination set by the WHO, Together, we can eliminate cervical cancer and ensure a healthier future for all women in Sweden and in Rwanda.” the statement adds.

Rwanda has taken steps to reduce the burden of cervical cancer, including vaccinating girls against the human papillomavirus (HPV) as well a establishing a cervical cancer screening program. Rwanda is working to increase the number of women screened to 70%.

Apart from that, Rwanda has put in place treatment programs for precancerous lesions, guided by the five-year national strategy to increase the number of hospitals with colposcopy machines and reach 1.5 million women with HPV testing by the end of 2024.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has proposed 90-70-90 targets to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030, setting key targets, including vaccinate 90 percent of girls against HPV types 16 and 18 by age 15 and screening 70 percent of women twice for cervical cancer by age 35 and 45. The country also aspires to treat 90 percent of women for precancerous cervical disease or invasive cervical cancer.