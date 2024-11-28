Rwanda, Uganda Military Commanders Meet To Discuss Cross-Border Issues

Rwanda and Uganda senior military officers are meeting in Musanze town to discuss matters relating to security between the two countries. The three-day gathering, known as the Proximity Commanders meeting, is hosted by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) while Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) is represented by a host of commanders.

Running from November 28th to 30th, the meeting seeks to address challenges impacting border communities as well as regional security matters.

The meeting, which is the third of its kind, is being attended by the Second and Fifth Infantry Division Commanders from RDF, the Second Infantry Division Commander and his delegation from UPDF, and Defence Attachés from both nations. These leaders convened to discuss strategies to combat negative activities impacting the border region.

Brig Gen Frank Mutembe, RDF’s 2nd Infantry Division Commander, welcomed the UPDF delegation and emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing illicit activities on the border. “Such meetings are aimed at discussing challenges our border communities usually face, including drug dealing, illegal border crossing, smuggling, and deforestation,” he noted.

The head of the UPDF delegation, Brig Gen Paul Muhanguzi, expressed gratitude to the leadership of both armies and their Chiefs of Defence Staff for facilitating the meeting. “We continue to thank our Heads of State for creating this enabling environment. It is a great honour to fulfil the vision of our great leaders and review security requirements for our border communities,” he said.

Before the meeting officially commenced, the delegation paid a courtesy visit to Musanze district officials, joined by the Mayors of Burera and Gicumbi districts, which border Uganda.