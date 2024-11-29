Home Society Special Umuganda: Onomo Hotel Kigali Joins National Tree Planting Efforts
Society

Special Umuganda: Onomo Hotel Kigali Joins National Tree Planting Efforts

by KT Press Staff Writer
written by KT Press Staff Writer 4:11 pm

Onomo staff plant a tree during special Umuganda, on November 29.

Onomo Hotel Kigali participated in a special Umuganda held on Friday, November 29, 2024, marking its commitment to supporting community development and sustainability. Unlike the regular Umuganda, traditionally observed on the last Saturday of every month, this event was organized as a unique initiative to address pressing community needs.

The Onomo Hotel Kigali team joined local residents and community leaders in Muhima Sector, contributing to activities such as trees planting. This special Umuganda showcased the unity and collaborative spirit that defines Rwandan society.

Speaking on the occasion, Média Umulisa Rutayisire, the General Manager of Onomo Hotel Kigali as well as the Chair person of all the GMs in Rwanda stated:

“As a part of this community, we see Umuganda as an opportunity to give back and contribute to the development of our beautiful country. We are committed to building strong relationships and making a tangible impact through such initiatives.

Planting trees can contribute to a greener future by providing shade, cleaning the air, and creating habitats for wildlife.

This initiative aligns with Onomo Hotel’s broader values of fostering inclusivity and promoting environmental practices. As a hotel dedicated to integrating African culture with modern hospitality, Onomo Kigali aims to serve not just as a place for relaxation but also as a beacon of corporate social responsibility.

The staff of Onomo Hotel Kigali invites everyone to join hands in similar activities that uplift our communities. Together, we can make a difference, one Umuganda at a time.

 

