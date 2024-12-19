Bruce Melodie Eyes A Collabo With Uganda’s Kanyomozi

Rwanda’s music star Bruce Melodie announced a plan to work with Uganda’s songbird Juliana Kanyomozi known for her hit songs like ‘Nabikowa’.

The ‘Azana’ hitmaker disclosed the information while interacting with the Ugandan showbiz fraternity in Kampala ahead of his show slated to take place on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

“I have met and discussed projects with various Ugandan female artists but, I would love to work with Juliana Kanyomozi, her music touch fits with mine,” said Bruce.

Melodie, through hard work, soulful voice, and stage antics, has managed to penetrate the competitive East Africa’s music arena despite his humble beginnings.

If at all, Juliana Kanyomozi opens her arms to embrace Melodie for a collaboration, we might get another banger shortly.

In the quest to extend his music empire in the region, Bruce has worked on several projects with various artists such as Aime Bien, Eddy Kenzo, Pallaso, Radio, and internationally recognized reggae artiste Shaggy.

He is also the first East African artist to appear on a celebrated music show dubbed ‘Good Morning America’ which boosted his music influence across the globe.

Apart from Bruce Melodie, local audio producer Element Eeleh cried to Juliana for a collabo recently while performing in Kampala.

Juliana has been a big fan of Rwandan musicians and she always shows up for their concerts in Kigali.

She confessed her love for Rwandan music way back when she performed at Charly Na Nina’s album launch and Frankie Joe’s show.

Back in 2009, Juliana and Rwanda’s legendary singer Jean-Paul Samputu were supposed to drop a music project together with Jose Chameleon, but the project never saw the light due to some unknown reasons.