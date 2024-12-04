Home NewsNational President Kagame Condoles With The People Of Guinea Following Deadly Stadium Stampede
National

President Kagame Condoles With The People Of Guinea Following Deadly Stadium Stampede

by Edmund Kagire
written by Edmund Kagire 3:33 am

President Kagame sent condolences to Gen. Doumbouya and the people of Guinea. File Photo

President Paul Kagame has sent his condolences to President Mamadi Doumbouya of Guinea and the people of the West African country, following a deadly stadium stampede that left at least 56 people dead over the weekend.

“My sincere condolences to my brother, President General Mamadi Doumbouya @presi_doumbouya and to the people of Guinea for the lives lost during the unfortunate incident at the stadium in N’Zérékoré. We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims and the people of Guinea,” President Kagame wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The deadly stampede was triggered by a controversial refereeing decision at a parked stadium in N’Zérékoré, in the southeastern part of Guinea, killing 56 people, according to a provisional toll, the government released on Monday. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as people scrambled to exit the stadium in the final minutes of the game in honour of President Doumbouya.

Chaotic scenes unfolded in a local stadium in N’Zérékoré

Fans threw stones, triggering panic and a crush, following a disputed red card in the 82nd minute of the match, which kicked off the violence.

The crowd rushed to leave, leading to a dangerous stampede at the exits as police closed off the stadium to restore order. Videos on social media show dozens of people scrambling over high walls to escape while others show victims lined up on the ground. In one video, over a dozen dead bodies could be seen, several of them children.

President Doumbouya declared three days of national mourning and said a committee was put in place to investigate the cause, urging citizens to remain calm following the fatal incident.

Related Posts

Rwanda And Inner Mongolia, United By A Noble...

Planting a Future: How Rwanda is Fighting Stunting...

“Visit Rwanda” Showcases Unique Tourist Attractions At Formula...

“Our History Defines Our Identity As Rwandans”- President...

Fact Checked: Rwanda Did Not Close Embassy In...

U.S Elections: President Kagame Joins World Leaders To...

America Decides, And The World Must Accept Another...

“No Rwandan Troops In Maputo”- Rwandan Gov’t Dispels...

CHOGM 2024 Ends With Call To Action To...

Former Minister Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju Appointed Ambassador

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Casibom GirişDeneme Bonusucasibomholiganbet girişmatadorbetbahsegel girişmarsbahis girişbaywinjojobet güncel girişJOJOBETjojobet girişgrandpashabet