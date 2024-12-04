Eating Eggs and Fish: Rwanda’s Silver Bullets to End Stunting

Consuming eggs and fish is essential for a balanced diet, benefiting both young and old by promoting overall health and reducing the risk of nutritional deficiencies. As Rwanda intensifies its efforts to combat child stunting, these two nutrient-rich foods have become central to national health campaigns.
The government and its partners are leveraging the power of eggs and fish to transform dietary habits and improve health outcomes, especially among children.
The Nutritional Power of Eggs:
Eggs are often called nature’s perfect food—and for good reason. They are a complete protein source, containing all nine essential amino acids the human body needs. Additionally, they are packed with essential vitamins and minerals such as A, D, E, K, and B-complex vitamins (B1, B2, B5, B6, B9, and B12).
Vitamin A, found in abundance in eggs, plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy skin, boosting the immune system, supporting good vision, and promoting reproductive health. A deficiency in Vitamin A can lead to serious health issues, including hair loss, skin problems, dry eyes, and a weakened immune response that increases infection risks.
Vitamin E is another vital nutrient present in eggs, known for its antioxidant properties. It helps protect cells from oxidative stress, reduces the risk of heart disease, and supports immune function. Studies have shown that Vitamin E may also lower the risk of certain cancers, age-related eye disorders, and cognitive decline.
Vitamin D and phosphorus work together to promote bone and dental health by improving calcium absorption. Beyond bone health, Vitamin D supports muscle function and helps regulate the immune system.
Vitamin B12 is essential for red blood cell formation, DNA synthesis, and nervous system health. Eggs also provide significant amounts of selenium, which protects against tissue damage, and folate (Vitamin B9), critical for cell growth and preventing birth defects during pregnancy.
Moreover, eggs are a rich source of choline, a nutrient that supports memory, mood, muscle control, and overall nervous system function. They also contain lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that promote eye health and may reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration. Eating two eggs daily can cover 10% to 30% of the daily vitamin requirements, making them a valuable addition to any diet.
Fish: A Superfood for All Ages:
Like eggs, fish is a powerhouse of nutrition, offering high-quality protein, essential vitamins, and beneficial omega-3 fatty acids. The two primary omega-3s found in fish—EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid)—are crucial for heart and brain health. Regular fish consumption has been shown to lower the risk of heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure.
Fish also supports brain function and development, making it particularly beneficial for children and pregnant women. It helps improve cognitive performance, reduces the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, and enhances memory and emotional well-being. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for brain tissue health and can even increase gray matter in brain regions associated with memory and emotion.
The health benefits of fish extend beyond heart and brain health. Fish consumption helps manage conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and inflammatory diseases. It also promotes healthy skin and strong bones. For pregnant and breastfeeding women, eating fish ensures that these vital nutrients are passed on to their babies, supporting healthy development.
The American Heart Association recommends eating fish at least twice a week, with oily fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel being particularly beneficial due to their high omega-3 content. Cooking methods matter, too—steaming, baking, or grilling fish is healthier than frying, preserving its nutritional value.
Tackling Stunting in Rwanda:
Given the immense health benefits of eggs and fish, the Rwandan government and its development partners have made these foods central to their strategy for reducing child stunting. According to Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS), Rwanda has made significant progress in tackling stunting among children under five, reducing the rate from 51% in 2005 to 33% in 2020. However, this figure still falls short of the World Health Organization’s target of 19%.
The highest stunting rates are concentrated in ten districts, including Musanze, Gicumbi, Nyamasheke, and Kirehe. Experts believe that poor feeding habits and misconceptions about nutrition contribute to the problem. Justin Rutayisire, a Social Behavioral Change Specialist at UNICEF-Rwanda, highlights the need to change parental mindsets.
“Nutritious foods are available in Rwanda, but many parents don’t prioritize feeding their children eggs or fish,” he explains.
Lessons from Bugesera:
Bugesera District offers a model for success. Women in this district have embraced poultry farming and kitchen gardening, significantly reducing the stunting rate to 26%—well below the national average. Community educators have played a key role, teaching families how to grow vegetables and rear chickens.
Theopista Mukarurangwa, a mother of four, shares her experience: “We grow our own vegetables and raise chickens. It’s now easy to set aside one egg for each child every day. The nurses have taught us how important this is”.
Despite this progress, challenges remain. Many families still struggle with affordability, and there is widespread misinformation about the nutritional value of eggs and fish. To address these issues, the National Child Development Agency (NCDA) plans to distribute hens to low-income families and promote biofortified foods like iron-rich beans and orange-fleshed sweet potatoes.
Expanding Access to Eggs and Fish:
The government’s “One Egg Per Child Per Day” campaign is a key initiative in the fight against stunting. This two-year multi-sectoral plan aims to engage civil society and the private sector in improving child nutrition. It includes training healthcare workers, enhancing antenatal care, and establishing egg kiosks across the country.
Alice Mukamugema, Director General at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), emphasizes the importance of these efforts.
“We want more eggs to reach communities. This will not only improve diets but also support poultry farmers by creating a sustainable market,” she says.
Scaling Up Fish Production:
Rwanda has also made significant strides in fish production, tripling its output from 16,000 tonnes in 2011 to 44,000 tonnes in 2022. However, this still falls short of the target of 90,000 tonnes.
To bridge the gap, MINAGRI in partnership with Enabel, the European Union, and Luxembourg launched the “KWIHAZA” project in 2023.
This four-year initiative (2023-2026) aims to transform Rwanda’s food systems by developing aquaculture, horticulture, and fisheries value chains.
Key interventions include improving fish farming productivity, enhancing cold chain logistics, and supporting private sector investments.
Looking Ahead:
By improving access to nutritious foods like eggs and fish, Rwanda aims to further increase life expectancy for its people, which has already risen from 51.2 years in 2002 to 69.6 years in 2022. These efforts are also expected to boost the country’s Human Capital Index, currently at 38%, placing Rwanda 160th out of 174 countries.
The road ahead requires continued collaboration between the government, development partners, and local communities. By changing mindsets, improving affordability, and expanding access to nutritious foods, Rwanda can achieve its goal of ending stunting and building a healthier, more productive future for its children.