Chinese-Rwandan Traditional Medicine Centre Opens in Eastern Province

NGOMA – Rwanda and China have expanded their health cooperation with the inauguration of a Chinese-Rwandan Traditional Chinese Medicine Centre at Kibungo Level Two Teaching Hospital in Ngoma District, introducing acupuncture services to patients in the Eastern Province.

The centre, officially unveiled on Tuesday, becomes the second facility of its kind in Rwanda after a similar unit was established at Masaka Hospital in Kigali.

Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Gao Wenqi participated in the inauguration of the centre. He was joined by Kibungo Level Two Teaching Hospital Director General Dr. Jean Claude Munyemana, Ngoma District Vice Mayor for Economic Affairs, MAPAMBANO Nyiridandi Cyriaque, and other representatives from the health sector.

The new centre will offer acupuncture, a traditional Chinese medical practice that involves stimulating specific points on the body to relieve pain and treat various conditions, particularly musculoskeletal disorders.

Patients welcomed the introduction of the service, saying it would provide an alternative treatment option for chronic pain without the need for surgery.

Jeanette Mukamana, who has been suffering from persistent knee and back pain, said the availability of acupuncture at Kibungo Hospital would make treatment more accessible.

“I have been experiencing pain in my knees and back. Bringing this traditional treatment closer to us will help patients receive care through acupuncture instead of immediately undergoing surgery,” she said.

She thanked the Government of Rwanda for strengthening cooperation with China and enabling Rwandan health professionals to learn from Chinese specialists.

Dr. Munyemana said the new service builds on the long-standing collaboration between the hospital and Chinese medical teams, who have been working in various departments.

He said adding acupuncture expands the range of specialized services available at the hospital and will benefit both patients and local healthcare workers through knowledge transfer.

“We are grateful that our hospital has become the second in the country, after Masaka Hospital, to offer this service,” he said.

“The Chinese medical team will continue supporting patient care while also transferring knowledge and skills to our healthcare professionals.”

Ambassador Gao praised the growing health partnership between Rwanda and China, noting that Chinese medical teams have been serving in Rwanda’s health facilities for the past decade.

He said Chinese doctors have contributed to improving healthcare through specialized surgery, the introduction of advanced medical technologies and other clinical services at hospitals including Kibungo and Masaka.

Gao said the introduction of acupuncture at Kibungo Hospital will give more patients access to traditional Chinese medicine and expressed hope that the service will continue to expand to benefit more people.

Hospital officials said the acupuncture unit is still in its early stages and has yet to receive many patients.

They encouraged people suffering from knee pain, back pain and other conditions that can be treated through acupuncture to visit Kibungo Hospital and take advantage of the new service.

The opening of the centre marks another milestone in the growing health cooperation between Rwanda and China, combining traditional Chinese medicine with Rwanda’s healthcare system to broaden treatment options, improve patient care and strengthen the skills of local medical professionals.

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