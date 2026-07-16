Senate Warns Wildlife Shortage of Food Is Driving Animals Into Communities

KIGALI – Rwanda’s Senate has been told that wild animals leaving national parks to attack people and destroy property could be linked to a lack of sufficient food inside protected areas and rising animal populations.

The concerns were raised on July 15, 2026, when the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security presented a report on measures to prevent wildlife attacks on communities.

Committee Chairperson Senator Murangwa Ndangiza Hadija said residents in areas near parks, including Nyagatare and Kayonza, continue to face serious challenges from animals entering homes, workplaces and farms.

She cited cases of hippos in Kayonza that moved outside Akagera National Park, saying 72 hippos were known to be living outside the park boundaries. She added that hippos had killed six people in one year.

Senators said some animals may be leaving parks because they lack enough food or because their numbers have increased beyond what available habitats can support.

Senator Uwamariya Valentine called for an urgent census of wildlife in Rwanda’s parks to determine the number of animals and whether it matches the size and capacity of protected areas.

“Without knowing the number of animals we have and the number that can be supported by our parks, this problem will continue and compensation costs will keep increasing,” she said.

Senator Charles Murigande also raised concerns about the growing number of hippos in Akagera National Park, saying their relocation outside the park is difficult and expensive.

In a related development, the Senate has also been informed of the growing challenge of baboons in Nyagatare District, where the animals have been causing disruption to residents by invading homes, destroying crops and damaging property.

The baboons, which are commonly found around areas near the Muvumba River, have become a source of concern for communities as human settlements continue to overlap with wildlife habitats.

The lawmakers urged the government to develop long-term solutions, including research on wildlife populations, park capacity, animal management and ways to protect communities while conserving wildlife.

The Senate committee also heard complaints that some residents affected by wildlife attacks either receive no compensation or receive payments that are far below the value of their losses.

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