President Kagame to RPF Party: Let Results, Not Promises, Define Your Leadership

KIGALI – President Paul Kagame on Friday challenged leaders within the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) to measure their leadership by the impact it has on people’s lives rather than by promises or rhetoric, saying honest self-evaluation, integrity and accountability remain essential if Rwanda is to sustain its development.

Kagame delivered the message while chairing an extended RPF Bureau Politique meeting at Intare Arena that brought together more than 2,000 RPF members, leaders from the public and private sectors, representatives of other political parties, members of the diplomatic corps and young professionals.

Addressing the gathering, Kagame said every leader should regularly assess whether they are delivering on the commitments made to Rwandans, warning that progress cannot be claimed where it does not exist.

“You cannot simply fabricate results,” he said, noting that if children are not in school or people cannot access quality healthcare, no report or speech can change that reality.

He stressed that leadership should be judged by what citizens experience, not by what leaders say.

Honest Leadership Starts with Honest Evaluation

Throughout his address, Kagame returned to one central message that leaders must be willing to confront shortcomings rather than conceal them.

He said discussions within the RPF should help members critically evaluate their own performance, warning that ignoring weaknesses only allows problems to grow.

“What we say and do should rhyme with what is on the ground. If this is not the case, then there is a problem,” Kagame said.

Comparing leadership to medical treatment, he said problems cannot be solved without first making the correct diagnosis. Leaders who fail to recognize their own shortcomings, he added, risk prescribing the wrong solutions and ultimately failing the people they serve.

Self-Reliance and Better Service

The President also called on leaders to strengthen Rwanda’s culture of self-reliance, saying the country’s progress has been driven by citizens taking responsibility for solving their own challenges instead of depending on others.

He urged leaders to identify what they can contribute and work together to advance national development, arguing that Rwanda would not have achieved its current progress had it waited for others to determine its future.

Kagame also warned against corruption and poor service delivery, recalling an incident in which an investor reportedly faced demands for a bribe before receiving approval for a project.

“As leaders we can never forgive you if you have such thinking and attitude,” he said, stressing that public officials should help create an environment that encourages investment and development rather than frustrates it.

At the same time, he praised institutions that continue to embrace innovation and improve service delivery, pointing to the Rwanda Revenue Authority’s efforts to strengthen tax administration through innovation.

A Challenge to the Next Generation

A significant part of Kagame’s address focused on young people, urging them to prepare themselves for leadership through discipline, integrity and hard work.

“Do not invest in vibes; invest in a foundation in which you can vibe,” he said. “You can’t build a resilient society on vibes, but a resilient society can vibe.”

He also warned against alcohol and drug abuse, saying such habits undermine both personal potential and the country’s future, while encouraging young people to invest in knowledge, good health and values that will enable them to lead responsibly.

Kagame said Rwanda’s continued progress will depend on leaders who are willing to evaluate themselves honestly, correct mistakes and remain focused on improving people’s lives.

For the RPF, he said, leadership will ultimately be judged not by promises made, but by results delivered.

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