Nyagatare Rice Farmers Grapple with Devastating Water Shortages, Huge Losses

Nyagatare District – Rice farmers in Nyagatare District are facing significant losses due to prolonged water shortages caused by the collapse of irrigation infrastructure.

Farmers from three cooperatives—CODERVAM, COPRORIKA, and COPRIM—rely on the Karungeri dam to irrigate 682 hectares of rice fields. However, the dam’s deteriorating condition and natural disasters have rendered it incapable of supplying adequate water.

The ongoing crisis has left 23 hectares uncultivated and resulted in poor yields for cultivated fields. According to Habanabakize Anastase, a representative of the farmers who use water from the dam, heavy rains in Gicumbi District, further away, have caused floods that damage makeshift systems used to direct water from the Umuvumba River into the dam. This disruption has left the artificial lake of Cyabayaga, which stores irrigation water, virtually dry.

“It’s a recurring problem,” said Habanabakize. “Floods sweep away the bags we use to direct water into the canal, leaving our fields without irrigation. The lack of rain in our region only worsens the situation.”

Farmers Sound the Alarm

Rice farmers in the Umuvumba Valley are the most impacted. Mukankaka Domitile, a farmer, described the dire state of their fields. “Since planting, we’ve relied solely on sparse rain, but it’s not enough. Our rice is growing poorly, and the losses are irrecoverable.”

The crisis extends beyond rice farming. Nsengiyumva Theodore, a farmer who previously relied on water from the irrigation system for other crops, shared his struggles. “We used to irrigate from 100 meters, but now we draw water from 350 meters using two machines. This has significantly increased costs.”

400 Tons of Rice Lost

Farmers in the Umuvumba Valley reported losing more than 400 tons of rice during the 2025A season. The Karungeri dam, built several years ago, has been unable to meet the valley’s water needs. Emmanuel Dufitimana, a farmer, urged authorities to intervene. “This dam is our lifeline, but it’s failing us. We need urgent repairs.”

The leadership of the Umuvumba Valley Rice Farmers’ Cooperative echoed these concerns, stressing the economic impact of the water shortages on the region.

Local authorities have acknowledged the farmers’ plight and promised swift action. Hitayezu Jérôme, Director of the Irrigation, Land Management, and Conservation Department at RAB, confirmed plans to renovate the Karungeri dam.

“A study has been conducted, and construction will begin within a month. Additionally, a new channel will be dug to supplement the existing system and ensure all areas receive sufficient water,” Hitayezu stated.

Deputy Mayor of Nyagatare District in charge of economic affairs, Matsiko Gonzague, expressed optimism. “Work on the dam will restore water to the Umuvumba Valley. We expect improved harvests in the 2025B season.”

Long-Term Solutions Needed

The Umuvumba Valley, covering 1,700 hectares across Tabagwe and Rwempasha sectors, was operationalized in 2013 to boost agricultural productivity. However, the current crisis highlights the need for robust infrastructure to withstand climatic and environmental challenges.

As the district moves to rehabilitate the Karungeri dam, farmers hope for timely solutions to prevent further losses and secure their livelihoods.