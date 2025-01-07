PHOTOS: President Kagame Attends Ghana’s President-Elect John Mahama’s Inauguration

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday joined fellow African Heads of State and dignitaries in Accra, Ghana, for the inauguration ceremony of President-elect John Dramani Mahama and Vice President-elect Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

The Head of State joined the colourful ceremony at the Black Star Square, also known as the Independence Square, where President Mahama delivered his inaugural address, laying out his vision for Ghana’s economic recovery, inclusive governance, and institutional reforms, following his December election victory.

In his speech, Mahama focused on fostering accountability, innovation, and unity, calling on Ghanaians to embrace a national reset to achieve shared prosperity and resilience. President Mahama, who is back in office for the second time, takes over from his predecessor, Nana Akufo Addo. He expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for giving his another chance, vowing that their support would translate into meaningful change.

“To the millions of my fellow countrymen and women who joined long queues and waited in the sun to vote for me, you have my sincerest thanks for honouring me. Your courage to bring change will not go in vain,” Mahama pointed out, assuring his countrymates that his administration would act decisively to address the nation’s challenges.

“I will have the humility to take responsibility for any challenges and be willing to ask for help in resolving them,” he added.

President Mahama praised Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, calling her a symbol of progress in gender equality, stating, “With Nana Jane by my side, we are committed to creating a society where barriers are shattered, and ambitions are realised.”

President Mahama defeated vice president Mahamudu Bawumia, who had been fronted by the ruling party, in the December polls, campaigning on a promise to usher in economic recovery and improving standards of living.

Thousands of jubilant citizens dressed in the red, white, green, and black colours of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) thronged Ghana‘s capital Accra to welcome President John Mahama. They waved flags, blew vuvuzelas, and danced to traditional drum beats.

Other African leaders presented included President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, President William Ruto of Kenya, was a celebration of democracy and hope for a nation battered by years of economic hardship.

Mahama’s vision includes transforming Ghana into a 24-hour economy, leveraging agriculture and agribusiness to stimulate local industries and create jobs.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang is the first woman to hold the position of vice president in Ghana’s history, following a historic election which saw Mahama triumph in a landmark poll after Ghanaians had expressed disappointment in the ruling party.