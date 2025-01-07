Home NewsNational Rwandan-Burundi Exports Fall By Over 40%
NationalRegional

Rwandan-Burundi Exports Fall By Over 40%

by KT Press Staff Writer
written by KT Press Staff Writer 3:51 pm

Rwanda’s formal external trade report for the third quarter of 2024 has highlighted a notable drop in exports to Burundi, a shift that coincides with a border closure between the two countries earlier this year.

Meanwhile, imports from Burundi have seen a rise, suggesting an unchanged stance in Rwanda’s trade approach to its neighbor.

Rwanda’s exports to Burundi fell sharply in the third quarter of 2024, dropping to US$3.03 million from US$5.18 million in the same quarter of 2023, a significant 41.5 per cent decrease.

While trade fluctuations are not uncommon, this drop comes at a time of heightened tensions and economic shifts between the two countries. Burundi closed its border in January last year, accusing Kigali of aiding Burundian armed opposition, which Rwanda denies.

The border issue is likely a primary factor behind this decline in exports. The border closure, which affects the free flow of goods and services, disrupts supply chains that had previously seen Rwanda export a variety of products, including foodstuffs and industrial goods, to Burundi.

The closure has created obstacles for Rwandan traders and businesses that had relied on direct access to the Burundian market. The sudden halt to cross-border trade, especially in key sectors, severely affected Rwanda’s ability to maintain its export volumes to Burundi.

Furthermore, the suspension of trade routes likely deterred many Rwandan companies from investing in goods meant for Burundi, fearing a prolonged disruption of business operations.

Rising Imports from Burundi: Rwanda’s Open Trade Policy?

On the other hand, Rwanda’s imports from Burundi have seen a noticeable rise, reaching US$3.03 million in Q3 2024, up from US$2.18 million in the same period last year. This marks a 39 per cent increase in imports, which stands in stark contrast to the drop in exports.

This rise in imports could be a result of Rwanda’s policy of allowing Burundian goods to enter the country without significant hindrances, despite the ongoing political tensions.

Unlike the export restrictions faced by Rwanda, Rwanda’s relatively open stance on imports from Burundi suggests an unchanged Rwanda trade policy towards supporting the movement of goods into the country, especially from neighboring East African states.

The Rwandan government may be ensuring that the flow of goods from Burundi continues, perhaps to maintain economic stability and uphold regional trade agreements.

This open approach could be part of Rwanda’s broader strategy to sustain trade relations within the East African Community (EAC) and avoid further political fallouts.

Related Posts

Police FC kicked out Rayon Sports in Lague...

Rusesabagina’s Amnesty Plea: A Cynical Attempt to Rewrite...

“We All Need The Same Peace” President Kagame’s...

President Jimmy Carter, The World Mourns A Politician...

Minister Nduhungirehe Calls For Calm Following Claims of...

Western Media On Africa, More About Western Desires...

CHAN 2025: Rwanda Defeats South Sudan In Kigali...

FAKE NEWS: RDF Dismisses DRC Claims Of Capturing...

Festive Season: Last Minute Shoppers Rush For Christmas...

Explaining The High Number of Deaths in 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Deneme Bonusucasibomholiganbet girişjojobetcasino siteleriDeneme Bonuslarcasibom 2025casibom 726Onwincasibom girişcasibomholiganbetonwinbets10casibomjojobetgrandpashabetbahsegelonwincasino sitelericasibomcasibomcasibom