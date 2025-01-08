About The Kigali Christmas Decorations

Every year, as the Christmas and New Year holiday season draws near, Kigali transforms into a vibrant space.

The city comes alive with colorful and dazzling Christmas and New Year decorations placed all around by organizations such as banks, internet providers, and public institutions.

It is impossible to ignore how these decorations fill the streets with a festive atmosphere, setting the mood for the holidays that so many eagerly anticipate after a long and demanding year.

These holidays allow people to travel and reconnect with loved ones.

Across the city, activities like concerts, brunches, weddings, and family visits are common, with many taking advantage of the time off to engage in the things that matter most to them.

However, amid the joy and warmth of the season, there is a growing concern: the extravagant Christmas and New Year decorations in Kigali, while undoubtedly beautiful, are a costly display that only lasts for a short time.

The money spent on the temporary decorations can be better used for a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.

A few years ago, I had the chance to volunteer at an agency in Kigali and won a decoration project during the holiday season.

The quotation for the decorations was over Rwf40 million.

The money got approved, and we put up the decorations to be taken down in a month.

The funds ended just like that in such a short period, and frankly, I doubt anyone remembers those specific decorations today or felt a long-term impact from them.

When you pause to think about it, these decorations seem more like a display of consumerism than a meaningful contribution to the community.

The budgets and efforts spent on brightening the city for a moment could satisfy impactful projects that address the real needs of the less fortunate.

For example, companies could use part of their holiday budgets to buy and deliver food to families in need, bringing smiles to their faces and creating lasting memories.

Contributions such as providing clothes, medical insurance, soap, sanitary towels for women, or even helping to build a home for a disadvantaged person would have a far greater, lasting impact on the community.

While many people in Kigali might not mind whether or not the city shines with decorations during the festive season, a small act of kindness like a special meal for the less fortunate, a new pair of shoes, or even a new piece of clothing could go a long way in making the holidays special for those who are struggling.

As someone in the communications industry, I understand why companies might want to invest in decorations.

However, it’s worth considering whether it makes more sense to allocate resources toward something as fleeting as city decorations or to use those funds to create meaningful change in the lives of those who need it most.

As we approach the end of 2025, it will be crucial for decision-makers to reflect on their priorities: should we continue to have Kigali shine brightly with decorations, or should we focus on giving back to the communities that need support?

The answer may lie in a balance of both, but one thing is clear –compassion should lead the way.

Peter Nkurunziza is a sociopolitical commentator in Rwanda.