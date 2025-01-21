Rwanda, Pakistan Sign Agreement To Bolster Ties

Rwanda and Pakistan signed a landmark memorandum of understanding which will see the two countries strengthen bilateral cooperation and collaboration.

The two countries agreed on the potential benefits of enhanced cooperation, in the areas of trade and investment, following the visit Amb. Hamid Asghar Khan, Additional Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, in charge of Africa, who was received by Clementine Mukeka, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for political consultations.

The two officials signed a MoU on Bilateral Political Consultations that lays the foundation for even closer collaboration between Rwanda and Pakistan. Through the MoU, the two countries agreed on the potential benefits of enhanced cooperation, in the areas of trade and investment.

Amb. Asghar Khan led the Pakistani delegation to Rwanda, to further strengthen already existing ties, pegged on a Preferential Trade Agreement, defence and security, education, culture, science, Information Technology and agriculture.

The two sides underscored the importance of international cooperation in tackling common global challenges and resolved to deepen cooperation in different multilateral areas.

Figures show that trade between Rwanda and Pakistan has been flourishing in recent years. For example, in 2022, Rwanda exported $34.7 million to Pakistan, while Pakistan exported $47.6 million to Rwanda. The main export from Rwanda to Pakistan was tea, worth $31.4 million, while coffee came in second with revenues worth $3.25 million.

Pakistan’s main export to Rwanda was rice worth $44.4 million, while other exports to Rwanda include alcoholic beverages and medicine, among others.