Controversy Over ‘Yezu Nyirimpuhwe’ Catholic Church Land Takes Another Twist

Boniface Rwagashayija, 80-year-old resident of Ruhango Sector in Ruhango District, has denied claims that he withheld land that was meant for the expansion of the Yezu Nyirimpuhwe’ sacred site or the Sanctuary of Jesus of Mercy.

Instead, he says had reached an understanding with Catholic Church and that the matter is being misrepresented to discredit him.

At the end of April 2025, Kigali Today reported that Rwagashayija had been accused by the Catholic Church’s Ruhango Parish of obstructing efforts to acquire additional land to expand the Sanctuary of Jesus of Mercy.

This sanctuary is widely known for hosting large monthly religious pilgrimages attended by both Rwandans and foreigners.

During the most recent prayer service, held the Sunday after Easter, testimonies were shared claiming that Rwagashayija had initially agreed to sell the land to the Church but kept increasing the price—from Rwf 100 million to 700 million—at various points in time.

Rwagashayija has denied these claims, saying they aim to undermine the mutual understanding he had with the Sanctuary’s leadership, tarnish his image among Christians, and devalue his land so it can be taken from him unjustly.

Now over 80 years old, Rwagashayija said he grew up with a close relationship to priests and remains a devout Catholic and member of the Catholic Action group for seniors.

He has a wife and one son who lives in Canada, whom he considers his sole heir. He says it was this son who engaged in discussions with the current Parish Bishop overseeing the sanctuary regarding the land’s sale for expansion.

The land in question includes eucalyptus forest, two pasture plots for livestock, and Rwagashayija’s residential buildings. It spans more than four hectares, though Rwagashayija admits he doesn’t know the exact size and couldn’t specify the boundaries offhand.

The Sanctuary of Jesus of Mercy’s perimeter borders this land entirely, starting from beneath the Altar and continuing down the valley road.

This geographical positioning makes Rwagashayija’s land more suitable for expansion than the Church’s remaining property.

Initially, the Church had asked to purchase only a portion, but due to the increasing number of pilgrims—even those stepping into Rwagashayija’s forest—the Church eventually expressed interest in acquiring all of it.

How did interest in Rwagashayija’s land begin?

According to Rwagashayija, about four years ago, the then-parish priest approached him to buy a small portion of land located just beneath the Sanctuary’s Altar (where Mass is celebrated).

Rwagashayija asked for Rwf 100 million , but the priest later informed him they had decided to build on Church land instead.

In December 2024, the matter was revived by the current priest, who reached out again about buying the land for the Sanctuary’s expansion.

Since Rwagashayija felt too old to make such decisions alone, he advised them to speak with his son in Canada.

The son came to Rwanda during the December holidays and reportedly asked the priests for Rwf 700 million. They refused, saying it was too much, and the son returned to Canada.

In January 2025, the priest again invited Rwagashayija for discussions at the parish, as a commission from the Bishop’s office was also visiting.

Rwagashayija offered to sell the land for Rwf 500 million, excluding the land where his home and livestock pasture are located. The priests declined, saying they could not afford that amount.

Ruhango District Mayor and Deputy Mayor got involved to mediate

Rwagashayija says Ruhango District authorities later intervened to help mediate. During the meeting, the priests asked him to lower the price.

He said his son wouldn’t agree and was asked to inform him. The priests also requested the two livestock pasture plots, but Rwagashayija refused, saying they are his source of livelihood.

He explains, “At first, I refused to give them the pasture plots, but after the Deputy Mayor for Economic Affairs insisted, I agreed to give one and keep the other—provided they pay me Rwf 500 million as I had initially proposed.”

The Ruhango District Mayor, Habarurema Valens, also met with Rwagashayija and conveyed three conditions from the priests:

That Rwagashayija reduce the asking price by Rwf 50 million (from 500M to 450M), That he accept payment in installments, That he give up both livestock pasture plots.

“I told him that wasn’t possible because those pasture plots are what support me and my cows,” Rwagashayija said.

After that conversation, the Mayor suggested going to the parish priest together, but it was already past 8 PM, so they didn’t go.

Rwagashayija says that from December 2024 to late April 2025, he never signed any agreement with the priest on payment terms. The suggestion of installment payments was never formally decided.

He further denied claims that he requested payment in U.S. dollars.

“I never asked to be paid in dollars. I said that if they paid in installments, the remaining payments should reflect the prevailing dollar exchange rate, since they had offered a first installment of Rwf 200 million. Any later payments should reflect any devaluation,” he explained. “I didn’t refuse to sell them the land.”

Jean Marie Vianney Rusilibana, Ruhango District’s Deputy Mayor for Economic Affairs, confirmed that local authorities had attempted to mediate between Rwagashayija and the Church, but the issue remains unresolved.

He said that talks are ongoing and expressed optimism that a mutually agreeable resolution will be reached—one where the land can be used for the sanctuary expansion and Rwagashayija is fairly compensated.

Watch more in this video: