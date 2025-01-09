The Ben storms Canada After Kigali Album Launch

After a successful album launch dubbed ‘The New Year Groove’ on 1st January this year, at Kigali’s BK Arena, Benjamin Mugisha famous on stage as The Ben is set to rock his fans in North America.

The R&B hit maker, and team announced the dates of the first show slated to take place on 15th February, in Ottawa Canada.

Speaking to KT Press, The Ben promised “electrifying” concerts that will see his fans across North America worth waiting, time, and money.

“You know, when it’s your first show in a place you have never performed, you give more than what you normally do,” The Ben told KT Press on Wednesday 8th January 2025.

Despite having much demanding family situation as the couple is expecting the fruit of their love soon, The Ben promised not to let down his fans because it’s also his obligation to deliver.

According to the news coming from his music camp, The Ben is still in the country, spending much time with his wife before living for shows abroad.

“I’ve been planning the show for years and trust me, there’s no room for errors. Am ready to give them the whole of myself on stage,” he explained.

The singer recently cemented the fact that he is a celebrated music star in the country not only by music fans but also among fellow artists.

Fellow artists such as Bruce Melodie, were in the audience cheering and dancing song after song, telling people around him how The Ben pulled a historical concert.

It wasn’t just an album launch but it was a night of celebrating music, culture, and unity in the entertainment industry.

He was the first solo local artist to fill up the state-of-the-art entertainment BK Arena, and thousands of music enthusiasts flocked to the arena to support what he does best.

Most of the artists he collaborated with like Kenya’s Otile Brown, Tom Close, Tuff Gangz, Kivumbi, and Sherrie Sliver Foundation kids showed up for the show and added the already flavored music concert.