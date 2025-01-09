Vets Struggling To Block ‘Sick’ Meat From Reaching Market

Rwanda Council of Veterinary Doctors (RCVD) has raised concern for livestock farmers who sell beef from medicated animals to slaughterhouses before the medication expires.

RCVD officials say the meat from such animals can cause health problems to consumers including Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) which occurs when pathogens no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines.

Over 60 per cent of human infections are zoonotic, meaning they come from animals.

It is estimated that over 50 million people globally will die from infection caused by consuming beef that contains animal medication by 2050.

Dr. Felicien Ntambara, the RCVD head of Veterinarians in Kigali city says that some livestock farmers and unregistered vets inject animals with medicines bought from vet pharmacies without proper authorization and later on sell the animals for meat.

Normally, once a beef animal is injected with medication, it is supposed to take a withdrawal duration of at least 21 days, depending on the advised medical adherence considered safe for meat.

Vets say that meat from animals that have not completed their withdrawal duration carries medicine particles which in turn accumulate microbial resistance, the resistance to medication.

Dr. Ntambara also said that illegal practices by unregistered veterinarians and farmers who pause as veterinarians illegally administer medication to animals, especially cattle.

He said it’s a big challenge to track the animals on medication and stop them from going to slaughter slabs.

“We have started establishing the veterinary sanitary mandate (VCM), a committee made up of focal persons who will ensure that the medicated animals have passed the accepted window before being sold on the market,” said Ntambara.

To ensure that this happens, Ntambara said that the CVM will involve privately certified vets contracted by the government to monitor veterinary activities at the district and sector levels, but also work with focal persons at the village level.

Ntambara made the comments responding to concerns raised by slaughterhouse owners who hinted at the danger of cattle owners delivering animals on medication.

“We have been receiving cattle that are evidently injected with medication, and it is very easy for us to see it because of the experience we have in this job,” said Prosper Kanyambo, the head of operations at SABAN slaughterhouse in Kigali.

Kanyambo raised the concerns during an awareness campaign on animal welfare in Rwanda conducted by Rwanda Animal Welfare Organisation (RAWO), Council of Veterinary Doctors (RCVD) and Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (RICA) this January 8.

Dr. Ruth Uwamahoro, the RAWO Deputy Executive Director said that the campaign is part of an ongoing plan to create awareness on animal rights and health which has highlighted some emerging issues in the beef value chain.

“AMR is a very crucial concern that we see globally but also because of unprofessional practices among veterinarians and that is why such campaigns will reduce the health risks that come with microbial resistance,” Uwamahoro.

In collaboration with other stakeholders, the ongoing animal welfare and health campaign is expected to reach other slaughterhouses in and outside Kigali.