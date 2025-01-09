APR FC Defeats Marine FC, Narrows Gap with League Leaders

On January 8, 2025, APR FC secured a 2-1 win over Marine FC in a Match on Matchday 14 of the Rwanda Premier League (RPL) at Umuganda Stadium, Marine FC’s home stadium.

This match attracted widespread attention, particularly from table leaders Rayon Sports FC, who hoped Marine FC might halt APR FC’s momentum. However, things did not go their way.

Historically, APR FC has consistently outperformed Marine FC in league games, and this match was no different, as both teams are under the Ministry of Defense.

APR FC’s new signings from Uganda also attended the game, watching it from the stands as part of the audience.

The first half was a tight contest, with both teams struggling to create clear chances. It ended in a goalless draw, leaving the fans waiting for the second half.

Marine FC broke the deadlock early in the second half, with Usabimana Olivier scoring in the 49th minute to give the hosts a surprise lead.

In response, APR FC’s head coach, Darko Nović, made key changes in the 54th minute, bringing on Kwitonda Alain Bacca and Dauda Yassif for Dushimira Olivier and Taddeo Lwanga, respectively.

The tactical changes paid off quickly, and Bacca equalized shortly after he came from the bench with a powerful strike from outside the box.

With the score tied, APR FC took control of the game, dominating possession and creating multiple chances.

However, their inability to capitalize on these opportunities kept the game level until stoppage time.

Ruboneka Bosco scored the winning goal for APR FC in the dying moments of the game, securing a hard-fought 2-1 win.

This win leaves APR FC in second place with 31 points, narrowing the gap to five points behind league leaders Rayon Sports FC.

APR FC will conclude the first leg of the league on Sunday with an away fixture against Amagaju FC at Huye Stadium.