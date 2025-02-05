Bank Of Kigali Plc Appoints Eugene Ubalijoro Chairperson Of The Board Of Directors

Bank of Kigali Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Eugene Ubalijoro as Chairperson of the Board of Directors. He will be replacing Mr. Rod Michael Reynolds effective 05th February 2025 when the outgoing Chairman retires. Bank of Kigali Plc would like to convey its sincere appreciation to the outgoing Chairman whose steady leadership and contributions helped the bank register tremendous growth over the years. The Executive Committee and entire staff of the bank wish him the very best in his future endeavors.

The appointment of Director Ubalijoro was made by resolution of the Board of Directors of BK Group Plc, the Shareholder of Bank of Kigali Plc.

Eugene Ubalijoro is a Rwandan national with more than 30-years professional experience in the beverage industry which started in Rwanda. During that time, he worked for Heineken International in various commercial and general management capacities in Sub Sahara Africa, Europe and the Americas. He also served on Heineken boards and Joint Ventures in Sierra Leone, Panama, The Bahamas, St Lucia, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Suriname. In August 2020, Eugene joined Molson Coors Beverage Company, a leading North American brewer based in Chicago as a member of its USA Leadership Team, as Central Region Vice President based in Dallas, Texas. He also served as a Board Director at Revolver Brewery, a subsidiary of Molson Coors Beverage Company, in Granbury, Texas.

As of April 1, 2024, Eugene retired from the beverage industry and is now focusing his time on non-executive board directorships globally and various sports activities in Rwanda and France.

Eugene earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Georgetown University in Washington DC in 1986 and an MBA at the University of Sherbrooke in Canada in 1989.