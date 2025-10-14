Airtel Africa Appoints Mr. Sujay Chakrabarti as New Managing Director for Airtel Rwanda

KIGALI, Rwanda – October 6, 2025: Airtel Rwanda is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sujay Chakrabarti as its new Managing Director, effective October 13, 2025.

Mr. Chakrabarti joins Airtel Rwanda with an outstanding record in business transformation, commercial excellence, and operational leadership across multiple business verticals within Bharti Airtel India.

He most recently served as Circle CEO for the Bihar & Jharkhand region, and previously as Circle CEO for Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, as well as National Operations Head for Airtel Digital TV.

A seasoned leader with deep expertise in driving growth in competitive markets, Mr. Chakrabarti brings extensive experience in strategy execution, customer experience, and digital adoption, qualities that align strongly with Airtel Rwanda’s growth ambitions. He holds an MBA from the University of Calcutta and an Executive Management Certification from the, Haas School of Business at University of California, Berkeley.

Mr. Chakrabarti succeeds Mr. Emmanuel Hamez, who retires after nearly 10 years of distinguished service with Airtel Africa, including four years as Managing Director of Airtel Rwanda. During his tenure, Mr. Hamez led the company through a remarkable transformation, achieving 100% 4G coverage across all Airtel sites, making Airtel the only mobile network operator in Rwanda with full 4G coverage.

Mr. Hamez also spearheaded the launch of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and eSIM services, positioning Airtel as the first telecom operator to introduce these innovations in the country.

Under his leadership, Airtel successfully executed the “Airtel Imagine” 4G smartphone program, in partnership with the Ministry of ICT & Innovation, enabling over 1.2 million customers to transition from feature phones to smartphones and driving Rwanda’s digital inclusion journey.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr. Sujay said “I’m excited to join Airtel Rwanda at such a dynamic time. I look forward to driving growth, enhancing customer experience, and expanding digital and financial inclusion across the country.”

Airtel Rwanda extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Hamez for his exceptional leadership and contributions and warmly welcomes Mr. Chakrabarti as he takes on this new role to lead the company into its next phase of growth and innovation.