World Environment Day: NCBA Rwanda Empowers Excella Students to Grow a Greener Future

NCBA Rwanda marked World Environment Day by engaging students of Excella High School in environmental education and tree-planting activities designed to inspire the next generation of sustainability champions.

Held in partnership with GreenStarz Impakt Hub, a youth-focused organization that promotes environmental sustainability, climate action, and community development, the initiative brought together NCBA staff, Excella High School administration, and more than 100 Grade 12 students for a day of learning, reflection, and action centered on environmental responsibility.

The activity forms part of NCBA Rwanda’s commitment to plant 10,000 trees annually, contributing to NCBA Group’s regional Change the Story sustainability agenda, which seeks to grow 10 million trees across its markets by 2030 while mobilizing communities to take meaningful climate action.

Rather than focusing solely on tree planting, the event emphasized the importance of educating young people about environmental stewardship and empowering them to become active participants in building a more sustainable future.

Growing Futures Through Environmental Education

Addressing participants, Abigael Muriuki, Sustainability Analyst at NCBA Group Kenya, speaking on behalf of NCBA Rwanda, encouraged students to recognize the connection between personal growth and environmental responsibility.

“To the students here today, I want to share a simple thought. Just like these trees, your future depends on the foundations you build today. Trees need strong roots to grow tall and withstand challenges. In the same way, your education, discipline, character, and values will become the roots that support your success in life.”

She challenged students to view sustainability not as a distant concept, but as a responsibility that begins with everyday choices.

“The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second-best time is today.”

“That message goes beyond trees,” she added. “The decisions you make today about your education, your community, and your environment will shape the future you inherit. Every action matters. Every tree matters. Every student matters.”

Muriuki noted that the initiative reflects NCBA’s purpose of Banking on Belief—believing in the potential of individuals and communities to create lasting change.

“At NCBA, we believe that changing the story starts with investing in people. Today’s activity is about more than environmental conservation. It is about equipping young people with the knowledge, values, and sense of responsibility needed to create a sustainable future. Every student we engage today has the potential to become a champion for positive change tomorrow.”

Changing the Story, One Student at a Time

Receiving participants on behalf of Excella High School, Madam Peace Uwineza, Deputy Director of the school, expressed appreciation to NCBA Rwanda for choosing the institution as part of its World Environment Day activities and acknowledged GreenStarz Impakt Hub’s contribution to the programme.

“We are grateful to NCBA Rwanda for choosing Excella High School as part of this meaningful initiative and to GreenStarz Impakt Hub for helping bring it to life. Today’s activity has shown our students that environmental conservation is not someone else’s responsibility. It belongs to all of us.”

She added that exposing students to practical environmental action helps transform awareness into responsibility.

“Our students have not only planted trees today; they have gained a deeper understanding of why protecting the environment matters. When young people understand that their actions can make a difference, they become powerful agents of change within their schools, families, and communities.”

Speaking during the event, Abigael Miriam Bisimwa of GreenStarz Impakt Hub emphasized the unique role young people play in advancing environmental conservation.

“Young people have the creativity, energy, and influence needed to transform communities. When we empower students with knowledge and practical opportunities to take action, we are investing in a future generation that understands the importance of protecting natural resources and building sustainable communities.”

The event concluded with a tree-planting exercise across the school grounds, giving students an opportunity to translate learning into action and leave behind a lasting contribution to their environment.

As NCBA Rwanda continues its journey toward achieving its annual target of 10,000 trees, initiatives such as this demonstrate that meaningful environmental impact begins with education. Through its Change the Story sustainability agenda and its purpose of Banking on Belief, the bank is investing not only in greener landscapes but also in a generation of informed, responsible, and environmentally conscious young leaders who will help shape Rwanda’s sustainable future.

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