PRESS RELEASE – KOICA Rwanda Celebrates International Volunteer Day 2025 under the Theme “We are the champion: Every Contribution Matters”

Kigali, Rwanda — December 5, 2025 — KOICA Rwanda proudly joins the global community in commemorating International Volunteer Day (IVD) 2025 under the theme “Every Contribution Matters.” This year’s celebration highlights volunteerism as not only an act of service, but also a shared source of dignity, solidarity, and national and international pride.

Throughout 2025, KOICA volunteers—working hand in hand with Rwandan partner institutions—helped create safer learning environments, healthier communities, and stronger livelihood pathways for young people across the country. These achievements reflect KOICA Rwanda’s commitment to supporting Rwanda’s Vision 2050 and the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), and align with the KOICA Overseas Volunteer Program, which prioritizes ICT, music/science education, social welfare and youth empowerment, and healthcare.

About World Friends Korea (WFK)

World Friends Korea (WFK) is Korea’s national volunteer program that deploys skilled professionals to partner countries to support sustainable development through people-to-people cooperation. WFK volunteers work collaboratively with host institutions to co-design solutions, share technical knowledge, and strengthen local capacity in sectors such as ICT, education, health, youth development, social welfare, and peacebuilding. In Rwanda, this partnership-based approach ensures that volunteer contributions generate long-lasting, community-centered results.

WFK Strategy Update for 2025 (3 year Cycle)

In 2025, WFK revised its volunteer dispatch strategy to decrease the number of regular volunteers serving one-year assignments while expanding mid-term and project volunteer deployments of three to four months. The updated strategy also strengthens skill-based placements in key sectors such as ICT, education, health(nursing), youth development, social welfare, and peacebuilding. In addition, WFK enhanced the dispatch of advisors to major government institutions and universities to provide more targeted and specialized support where it is most needed.

In particular, volunteer programs are being linked with post-project management and follow-up activities of the KOICA Rwanda Office. ICT project volunteers are dispatched in connection with the CADI project [Capacity Development for ICT in Education (CADIE) in Rwanda], and the Governance Youth Mid-term Volunteer Program has been deployed in connection with the PEACE project [(PEACE Rwanda: Preservation, Education, Advocacy, and Commemoration to Empower Social Cohesion in Post-Genocide Rwanda)].

Furthermore, WFK has selected approximately 10–15 partner institutions for continuous volunteer deployment over the next three years. Beginning in 2026, WFK plans to dispatch volunteers to these selected institutions on a sustained three-year basis. This approach is expected to support the sustainability of volunteer activities and help achieve stronger, longer-term outcomes from volunteer service.

During the same year, KOICA Rwanda deployed a total of 100 volunteers, comprising 2 advisors, 13 regular volunteers, 31 ICT project volunteers, 44 mid-term volunteers (ICT, Governance), and 10 youth project volunteers assigned to YEGO Centers. Their contributions supported institutions serving children, youth, and vulnerable groups across Kigali and upcountry districts. These collective efforts embody the spirit of “Every Contribution Matters” and demonstrate what is possible when international volunteers and Rwandan communities collaborate with mutual respect and a shared commitment to sustainable development.

Volunteerism in Action: Key Community Outcomes of 2025

Significant community-based improvements were achieved this year through KOICA volunteer initiatives and dedication from partner institutions.

At the AGR Youth Center in Gikondo, volunteers supported the rehabilitation of WASH facilities to resolve challenges such as damaged toilets, limited water access, and non-functional handwashing stations. With a KOICA budget of USD 4,700, the renovated spaces—including improved running water systems, internal and external toilet repairs, and newly installed handwashing points—now offer a safer and more dignified environment for youth trainees, staff, kindergarten children, tailoring students, and vulnerable young mothers. These improvements reduce the risk of infectious diseases and strengthen daily hygiene practices.

At the CPAJ Rehabilitation Center in Kigali, and with a KOICA budget of USD 18,900, volunteer-supported initiatives enhanced both wellbeing and economic opportunities for vulnerable youth. The renovation of showers and toilets restored dignity and safety for teenage single mothers and other trainees. Upgraded tailoring training, new and repaired sewing machines, and exposure to industry opportunities strengthened job readiness, while an enhanced showroom now allows trainees to display and sell their products. Moreover, the Volunteer held a successful fashion show featuring clothes that the beneficiaries made themselves. This improvement directly supports income generation and smoother transitions into employment or entrepreneurship.

Creative education also benefited through volunteer-led enhancements. At Remera Catholic School in Kigali, supported by a KOICA budget of USD 7,000, improvements to the music classroom—such as upgraded equipment, better lighting, and repainting—created an inspiring environment that encourages creative expression. Students now have improved opportunities for singing practice, instrument learning, teamwork, and confidence building. At St. Jacob School in Kigali, with a KOICA investment of USD 9,000, classroom rehabilitation included electrical upgrades, repainting, repairs, improved storage, new furniture, and curtains. Volunteers additionally developed Rwanda’s first children’s songbook, featuring a diverse collection of international, Korean, and Rwandan traditional songs. This resource is expected to benefit teachers and students across the country for years to come.

KOICA’s Continued Commitment

On International Volunteer Day, KOICA Rwanda reaffirms its dedication to people-centered and sustainable development. The organization will continue to operate through a performance-oriented approach rooted in community needs, ensuring that all volunteer-supported initiatives receive consistent monitoring and follow-up to achieve long-lasting results. KOICA remains committed to deploying skilled volunteers in priority fields such as ICT, music and science education, nursing and health, youth development, and social welfare, believing that specialized skills have the power to strengthen institutions and uplift communities.

“International Volunteer Day is a celebration of pride—pride in service, pride in partnership, and pride in the positive change communities create together,” said the KOICA Country Director. “These achievements show that volunteerism strengthens more than facilities or skills. It strengthens hope, dignity, and opportunity for Rwanda’s youth.”

Appreciation to Partners and Communities

KOICA extends its heartfelt appreciation to all partner institutions, local leaders, staff, and community members who worked alongside volunteers throughout the year. The organization also recognizes the dedication, professionalism, and compassion of every volunteer who served in Rwanda in 2025. Your commitment has made volunteerism a true source of pride for Rwanda, for Korea, and for our shared future.

About the KOICA Rwanda Volunteer Program

KOICA’s Overseas Volunteer Program in Rwanda supports national development priorities by placing skilled volunteers in institutions working in education, youth empowerment and social welfare, public administration, healthcare. The program promotes sustainable results through participatory planning, on-site monitoring, and post-project follow-up. Through this approach, KOICA aims to strengthen institutional capacity, expand opportunities for vulnerable youth, and contribute to Rwanda’s long-term socio-economic transformation.

