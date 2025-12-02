Shora I Rwanda: BK Engages Rwandans Abroad to Shape the Nation’s Next Chapter at the 2025 Diaspora Europe Retreat

Paris, France — November 29, 2025, In a weekend defined by unity, pride, and renewed purpose, Rwandans and Friends of Rwanda from across Europe gathered in Paris for the 2025 Rwandan Diaspora Retreat. Bank of Kigali joined this important gathering as a platinum sponsor to strengthen ties with the diaspora community and present practical ways they can invest in Rwanda’s continued transformation.

Held under the theme “Rwanda’s Transformation: Unity, Renewal and Strategic Engagement,” the retreat brought together hundreds of participants to reflect on the incredible progress Rwanda has achieved over the past 31 years, progress rooted in national unity, resilience, and visionary leadership.

The event was officiated by the RPF-Inkotanyi Secretary General, Ambassador Wellars Gasamagera, who emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in safeguarding Rwanda’s gains and ensuring that its future remains bright.

Speaking on behalf of Bank of Kigali, Desire Rumanyika, Chief Digital and Retail Banking Officer, shared the bank’s commitment to enabling Rwandans living abroad to remain connected to their country, financially, and strategically. He said” “At this retreat, we have shown Rwandans living across Europe the tools and opportunities that Bank of Kigali provides to invest back home. Together, we explored how we can strengthen this bond even further. Over the years, diaspora investments have grown, and that growth reflects the connection and contribution of the diaspora into Rwanda’s development journey.”

Throughout the retreat, Bank of Kigali showcased a range of solutions tailored to the needs of the diaspora:

The BK Capital USD Fixed Income Fund, offering annual returns of 5–6%, with flexible withdrawals, the ability to borrow against the investment, and full certification by the Rwanda Capital Market Authority.

Digital banking services, including the BK Mobile App and Internet Banking, which allow diaspora clients to open accounts remotely, save, transfer money, and manage their finances without visiting a branch.

Diaspora mortgage solutions, designed to make homeownership in Rwanda faster, simpler, and more accessible—whether buying a home in Kigali, building in the countryside, or investing in property in Rubavu.

, designed to make homeownership in Rwanda faster, simpler, and more accessible—whether buying a home in Kigali, building in the countryside, or investing in property in Rubavu. Foreign currency accounts in RWF, USD, GBP, EUR, CHF, and CAD, all with zero maintenance fees and free incoming international transfers.

The retreat served not only as a celebration of Rwandan identity but as a reminder that the nation’s progress is a shared journey. Bank of Kigali remains committed to creating solutions that empower Rwandans, wherever they live, to contribute to Rwanda’s future.

The momentum is strong. The connection is real. The time to invest in Rwanda is now.

Shora I Rwanda with Bank of Kigali and be part of a legacy that endures across generations.

