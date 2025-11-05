BK Foundation Sponsors 100 Young Talents at Sherrie Silver’s Silver Gala 2025

Kigali, November 2, 2025 – The BK Arena shimmered with elegance on Saturday night as Sherrie Silver’s Gala 2025 brought together art, fashion, philanthropy, and African excellence under one roof.

Organized by internationally acclaimed dancer and UN IFAD Advocate for Rural Youth, Sherrie Silver, the gala celebrated creativity as a force for social change while raising funds to empower young Rwandans through the arts.

The event was attended by government officials, artists, diplomats, and fashion icons, turning the red carpet into a showcase of African creativity and global style.

The gala positioned Kigali as a continental hub for art, fashion, and purpose-driven philanthropy.



The gala was also sponsored by Bank of Kigali (BK), reflecting the bank’s ongoing commitment to Rwanda’s creative sector, not only through financial support but also by developing tailored products and tools designed to match the lifestyle, aspirations, and business models of creative professionals.

