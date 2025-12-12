Rwanda Premier League and Kigali Today Ltd Sign Landmark Media & Commercial Partnership

Kigali, Rwanda – December 12, 2025 — The Rwanda Premier League (RPL) and Kigali Today Ltd (KT Ltd) have signed a major Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the beginning of a high-impact media and commercial partnership between Rwanda’s top-tier football competition and one of the country’s most influential multimedia networks.

The agreement was signed by RPL CEO Mr. Jules Karangwa and KT Ltd Managing Director Mr. Dan Ngabonziza.

The newly signed MoU creates a non-exclusive, commercially focused framework that will enable the two institutions to jointly build sponsorship and advertising avenues.

The cooperation is designed to elevate the visibility of Rwandan football, enhance the fan experience, and expand commercial revenue for both the RPL and KT Ltd.

Kigali Today Ltd will deploy its full media ecosystem—including KT Radio 96.7FM, KT Press, KigaliToday.com, Kigali Today TV on YouTube, and an extensive social media presence—to deliver live commentary, football talk shows, digital sports coverage, and promotional support for RPL activities and sponsors.

Media Reach Strengthens the Partnership

A central pillar of the partnership lies in KT Ltd’s unmatched national and regional reach. Kigali Today Ltd is among Rwanda’s most established and influential multimedia companies.

Kigali Today TV, its flagship YouTube news channel, is the oldest in Rwanda and has more than 1.1 million subscribers.

KT Radio 96.7FM reaches over 1.8 million daily listeners, covering an estimated 83% of Rwanda’s territory.

Across all social media platforms, KT content receives up to one million daily views. KT Press is regarded as Rwanda’s premier English-language news outlet, while KigaliToday.com remains one of the country’s earliest and most trusted national news websites.

This reach gives the Rwanda Premier League unprecedented visibility across platforms that dominate the country’s media landscape.

Content Access and Commercial Integration

The Rwanda Premier League will, under the terms of the MoU, provide structured access to fixtures, match information, media zones, and official league communications.

KT will be introduced as added media value in all RPL sponsorship engagements. Both parties will jointly negotiate revenue opportunities, ensuring transparency and shared benefit.

The agreement also maintains flexibility as new commercial avenues and digital monetization opportunities emerge.

Statements from Leaders

RPL CEO Mr. Jules Karangwa welcomed the partnership, stating: “KT is a national media powerhouse, and their involvement adds significant value to our league and our sponsors. Together, we will raise the commercial strength and visibility of Rwandan football.”

KT Ltd Managing Director Mr. Dan Ngabonziza affirmed the alignment of the partnership with KT’s mission to grow sports media, saying: “We want to give fans richer football experiences while creating new income opportunities for both organizations. This partnership will greatly amplify RPL’s presence nationwide.”

Impact on Fans and Rwanda’s Football Ecosystem

The collaboration is expected to significantly transform how football is delivered, covered, and experienced across the country.

With KT’s expansive national audience, fans will have broader access to league updates, match analysis, feature interviews, behind-the-scenes content, and digital engagement.

The partnership is also expected to attract stronger commercial interest, helping the league expand the value it offers to its clubs and sponsors.

Media Contacts

Kigali Today Ltd

Email: info@kigalitoday.com

Phone: +250 788 351 324

Rwanda Premier League

Rwanda Premier League Board – Head Office

32 KG 2 Ave, Kigali – Rwanda

Email: premierleaguerwanda@gmail.com

X (Twitter): @RwandaLeague

