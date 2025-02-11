Cabinet Paves Way For Key Tax Reforms, Approves Energy, Urbanisation Policies

A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Monday approved key legal instruments that will guide the implementation of medium term domestic resource mobilization measures, including taxes and levies to strengthen financing for the National Strategy for Transformation (NST 2).

Among the major reforms in the country’s tax policy include introduction of new levies and Value Added Tax (VAT) on previously exempted products, to be implemented over the next five years.

According to the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN) the new tax reforms will be gradually implemented, to ensure that taxpayers don’t feel the pinch and are given time to understand the rationale, but explained that the changes were timely, and upgrade a tax regime that hadn’t changed in a long time.

The cabinet also approved the Energy Policy which highlights new measures and methods that need to be undertaken to promote energy efficiency through a combination of approaches, factoring in new forms of energy such as nuclear and other renewable sources, with an objective of powering the country’s development ambitions.

The new National Urbanisation Policy, which replaces the one adopted in 2015, focuses on how the country can efficiently use and manage its natural resources, especially land, while promoting sustainable development.

Among other things, the new national urbanisation policy reinforces how urban areas and human settlements can be implemented in a more sustainable and environmentally conscious manner, as

In other developments , the Cabinet was briefed about the recent fighting in Goma-DRC and conveyed condolences to the families of the 16 Rwandan civilians in the Western Province district of Rubavu District, killed by cross-border shelling.

The meeting was also briefed on the facilitation provided by the Government to various groups of people, including UN personnel, who evacuated from Goma and were granted safe passage through Rwanda. The Cabinet took note of the joint EAC-SADC summit of February 8th 2025, which reset the path for a political solution to the conflict in eastern DRC, among other things.

The cabinet session was also briefed on progress and performance of the agriculture season 2025A, observing that the season experienced good harvest thanks to active participation of farmers and Government interventions aimed at increasing crop productivity, planting climate resilient crops and better post-harvest management practices.

The government encouraged farmers to continually ensure optimal quality and maximize production for season 2025.