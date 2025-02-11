Rwanda To Establish Model Technical, Vocational Centres In Every District

The Rwanda Technical and Vocational Education and Training Board (RTB) has announced plans to construct modern model technical schools in each district.

A total of 30 Centres of Excellence will be developed, adhering to European and Asian standards.

According to Eng. Paul Umukunzi, the Director General of RTB, construction on some of these schools has already reached 20 per cent completion.

At least eight of them are expected to be fully operational by 2026, as funding and master plans have already been secured.

“For instance, work at the Coding Academy in Nyabihu is currently at 20 per cent completion, and the goal is to have the first Centre of Excellence opened by October,” Umukunzi stated.

“Another centre, situated in an industrial area, will be funded through a $7 million grant, with renovation preparations underway. It is expected to open within a year and a half.”

Eight additional TVET pilot schools, to be constructed in partnership with the Korean government, will cost Rwf135 billion. The project is in its final planning stages, with tenders for construction set to be issued soon.

The schools are expected to be completed within two years, with classes commencing in 2027.

Three more institutions, focusing on agriculture and animal husbandry, will be developed in collaboration with the Luxembourg government.

These will be built at a cost of €30 million, with tenders already issued. They, too, are expected to be completed within two years.

The European Union (EU) is also funding two TVET schools, with feasibility studies already underway and construction contractors identified.

These 15 TVET pilot schools will be developed in the initial phase, as funding is already secured. Efforts are ongoing to secure additional funding for the remaining 15 schools, for which land has been identified and initial design studies completed.

Each of these model schools will have the capacity to accommodate at least 600 students and will contribute to the implementation of the Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST 2).

The Rwandan government prioritises human capital development as part of its strategy to drive economic and social transformation.

Strengthening technical education is a key component of Rwanda’s ambition to achieve middle-income status by 2035.

The construction of TVET institutions aligns with government policy encouraging students completing Senior 3 to pursue technical education.

This initiative is aimed at tackling youth unemployment in the country.

According to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), in 2017, unemployment was highest among individuals who had completed upper secondary education, at 23 per cent, followed by university graduates at 18 per cent.

The government believes that expanding TVET enrolment can significantly reduce unemployment rates.

At several National Dialogue Councils, known as Umushyikirano, Rwandans have advocated for the establishment of more TVET schools.

In response, during the 2019 dialogue, the Ministry of Education pledged to build 416 Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) centres, ensuring that every sector in Rwanda has at least one TVET school.

On 17 June 2024, while responding to a request from a citizen, President Paul Kagame reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that all 416 sectors have more than one TVET centre.

Currently, Rwanda has 496 TVET centres, including private institutions.

This initiative aims to expand access to technical and vocational education, fostering skills development and employment opportunities for the country’s youth.