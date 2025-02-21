INES-Ruhengeri Hosts 4th Annual Intercultural Day to Promote Unity Across Cultures

The INES-Ruhengeri Institute of Applied Science recently celebrated its 4th edition of Intercultural Day, bringing together students from diverse nations, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Burundi, Nigeria, Chad, Sudan, South Sudan, Congo Brazzaville, Niger, Comoros, Gabon, Italy, Cameroon, and the host nation, Rwanda.

Held on the college campus in Musanze, located in Rwanda’s Northern Province, the event was a vibrant display of cultural exchange and collaboration.

Despite the political tensions and conflicts that have historically marked relations between some of these nations, the students united to celebrate their shared diversity and cultural heritage.

This year’s theme, “Different Cultures, One Vision: Students at the Centre of Our Actions,” emphasised the power of unity and mutual respect in the face of differences.

Students showcased their respective cultures through a variety of performances, including music, dance, drama, and culinary exhibitions, highlighting the richness of their traditions and practices.

The event, which drew participation from 14 countries worldwide, aimed to foster understanding and build bridges among students.

A student from the Democratic Republic of Congo, reflecting on the event, remarked, “Cultural exchange is very important to us as students in Rwanda.

We have many countries represented here, and through such events, we can learn about one another.

Representing my country in this diversity means representing all my countrymen.”

Asimba Andy Francky, a third-year student from Gabon, emphasised the educational value of the event.

“It allows us to open up and understand each other without reservations. We have observed the uniqueness of people from other countries in their culinary preparations, clothing, languages, and dances,” he explained.

Francky noted that such cultural exchanges are beneficial for future cross-cultural interactions, adding, “Knowing the culture helps us adapt quickly and avoid misunderstandings in our personal or professional lives.”

Burundian student Orli Simbizi also shared her appreciation for the event, noting that it allows her to both honour and preserve her own culture while learning from others.

“We share many similarities with other African countries, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, in our food, including cassava leaves and maize meal. This demonstrates the strong connection we Africans share, and we should preserve what unites us,” Simbizi said.

Fidèle Cyuzuzo, a Rwandan student, highlighted the event’s role in building confidence and fostering friendships beyond the classroom.

“The diversity of international students at INES-Ruhengeri helps us grow together and appreciate different cultures,” he added.

With 1,150 international students from 21 countries, including both African and European nations, the institution continues to make strides in attracting learners from around the world.

The significance of the event was underscored by the university’s Chancellor, Bishop Vincent Harolimana, who explained, “Such cultural exhibitions provide students the freedom to showcase their cultural heritage, exchange ideas, and broaden their perspectives.

These events are vital in helping students preserve their culture while fostering unity and understanding.”

Bishop Harolimana also emphasised the connection between education and cultural preservation, stating, “Education cannot achieve its goals if it neglects culture.

The values of respecting and preserving culture, as well as building unity, are essential for self-development.

Students must understand that their growth cannot be achieved without embracing and respecting their cultural heritage.”

The 4th edition of Intercultural Day at INES-Ruhengeri was a resounding success in promoting cross-cultural understanding and unity among students, laying a strong foundation for future global collaboration.

Primary Reporting and All Photos by: Ishimwe Rugira Gisele