IMOBIS Project to Transform Kigali’s Public Transport with Smart and Green Mobility Solutions

The Republic of Korea through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), in partnership with the Government of Rwanda has officially launched the “Improving the Green Mobility Service through ICT to Respond to Climate Change in Kigali City (IMOBIS)” project, on 13th May 2026 this is a major initiative aimed at transforming Kigali’s urban transportation system through smart and sustainable mobility solutions.

Funded by the Government of Korea through a grant worth USD 14.3 million, the project will be implemented from 2025 to 2029 and is expected to significantly contribute to Kigali’s efforts to address climate change, improve public transport efficiency, and promote environmentally friendly urban mobility.

The IMOBIS project seeks to improve the operational efficiency of Kigali’s urban mobility systems by integrating Information and Communication Technology (ICT) into public transportation services and strengthening the city’s capacity to manage future urban mobility demands. The initiative will also support Rwanda’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the promotion of electric mobility solutions.

On 19 March 2025, the Record of Discussion (RoD) for the project was signed between the City of Kigali, the Ministry of Infrastructure (MININFRA), the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN), on behalf of the Government of Rwanda, and KOICA on behalf of the Republic of Korea.

The project will be jointly implemented by the City of Kigali and KOICA through five key integrated components.

The first component focuses on the development of a comprehensive urban mobility strategy for Kigali. The strategy will align with Rwanda’s national policies and programmes and will include an assessment of current transport conditions, transport demand forecasting, and phased implementation plans for both short- and long-term urban mobility improvements.

The second component involves the establishment of a Public Transportation ICT System, including the introduction of a Bus Information System (BIS) and a Bus Management System (BMS). These systems will provide passengers with real-time information on bus schedules and routes, improving the reliability, efficiency, and user experience of public transportation services in Kigali.

The project will also support the improvement of bus shelters across the city through modern designs and strategic locations aimed at enhancing commuter comfort, accessibility, and convenience, thereby encouraging greater use of public transport.

Another major component includes the piloting of electric bus operations through the provision of electric buses and charging infrastructure. This initiative is expected to support Kigali’s transition toward low-carbon public transportation while assessing the feasibility of scaling up electric mobility solutions in the future.

In addition, the project places strong emphasis on capacity building for Rwandan officials and personnel. Through specialized training programmes to be conducted both in Rwanda and the Republic of Korea, officials and technical staff will acquire the knowledge and skills required to manage and sustain the newly introduced urban mobility systems.

As part of the partnership, Korean experts will also be deployed to Rwanda to provide technical support in project management, urban mobility systems, and electric bus operations, while facilitating knowledge and technology transfer to local institutions.

The IMOBIS project represents a major milestone in Kigali’s ambition to become a model green city in Africa. By integrating ICT into public transportation systems and promoting electric mobility, the initiative is expected to improve daily commuting experiences, reduce carbon emissions, and support the development of a more efficient, accessible, and environmentally sustainable urban transport system.

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