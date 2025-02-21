Mount Kigali University Law Students Set for Academic Trip to Kenya

Twenty Mount Kigali University law students will undertake a 10-day field trip to Kenya beginning 1 March 2025. Accompanied by some law lecturers, they will travel through Uganda on their way to Kenya, and when returning home.

School of Law Dean, Prof. Fructuose Bigirimana, will lead the delegation.

Emphasising the value of the trip, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Martin Kimemia says: “Experiential education is a continuous process rooted in hands-on learning. Field trips enrich the comprehension of legal concepts, strengthen student-faculty bonds, and provide exposure to courts, law firms, and legislative bodies.”

On his part, Prof. Bigirimana says: “By exposing students to the realities of legal practice, academic trips reinforce theoretical concepts, stimulate intellectual curiosity, and prepare future legal professionals for the complexities of the justice system.”

The trip has been organized by the Centre for International and Development Law (CIDLaw) at Mount Kenya University’s (MKU’s) School of Law. Through initiatives like the academic trip, CIDLaw expands opportunities for students to gain firsthand experience in legal systems beyond their home jurisdictions.

MKU is a sister institution of Mount Kigali University.

A Journey of Legal Discovery

Over the 10 days, students will participate in a series of activities designed to enhance their understanding of the law beyond what is taught in class.

The students will attend a lecture and participate in a moot court competition at MKU’s School of Law campus in Parklands, Nairobi.

Prof. Bigirimana will deliver a special lecture on the Gacaca courts. This session is expected to offer students valuable insights into Rwanda’s unique approach to community-based justice and reconciliation, providing comparative perspectives on legal systems and transitional justice.

Exposure to Alternative Dispute Resolution

Additionally, students will have the opportunity to engage with the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIARB). This segment will focus on alternative dispute resolution (ADR). It will equip students with practical arbitration and mediation skills – critical tools in today’s evolving legal landscape.

Moot Court competition

Afterwards, students will participate in a moot court competition, simulating real court proceedings and sharpening their advocacy skills in front of experienced legal practitioners. This will provide them with a practical foundation in litigation and legal argumentation.

Legal Institutions and Governance Exposure

As part of the itinerary, students will visit Kenyan courts, parliament, and legal institutions, where they will observe live judicial proceedings and legislative processes. This will offer invaluable insights into comparative legal frameworks between Rwanda and Kenya. The trip will also include engagement with MKU-K Law Club activities, fostering student collaboration and networking opportunities.

Visit to a Prison & the Nairobi National Park

The students will visit a Kenyan prison. This will allow students to study criminal justice systems firsthand, gaining deeper insights into rehabilitation programmes and correctional policies.

The delegation will thereafter embark on a safari at Nairobi National Park, combining legal education with cultural appreciation and conservation law discussions.

Industry Induction, Excursions & Networking

Beyond these high-level engagements, students will participate in the MKU Students Association (MKUSA Council) leadership induction programme in Mombasa.

Strengthening Legal Education through Collaboration

Besides offering undergraduate legal studies, the two universities are committed to advancing legal scholarship through their Master of Laws (LLM) programmes. The LLM curriculum is designed to equip legal professionals with the expertise needed to navigate complex legal challenges in a globalized world.

Looking Ahead

With this trip, both law schools continue their mission of providing world-class legal education. By immersing students in practical experiences and professional interactions, this journey is set to empower future legal minds with the skills and connections they need to excel in their careers.