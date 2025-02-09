New Data Shows Women Entrepreneurs Driving Key Sectors in Rwanda

Women Entrepreneurs Shaping Rwanda’s Future

From leading manufacturing growth to driving agricultural innovation and influencing trade partnerships, women entrepreneurs are playing a pivotal role in Rwanda’s economic transformation.

Findings from the latest National Gender Statistics Report 2024 highlight the significant contributions of women entrepreneurs to key sectors in Rwanda, showcasing their crucial role in driving economic growth and development.

The report, published by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), underscores how women are increasingly participating in industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, trade, and governance, aligning with the country’s ambitious Vision 2050 goals.

Women Leading Manufacturing Growth

The manufacturing sector has emerged as a key area where women entrepreneurs are making significant strides. According to the report, food processing—one of Rwanda’s fastest-growing sub-sectors—saw a remarkable 26.3 per cent increase in output between November and December 2024.

This growth is largely attributed to women-led enterprises that have embraced modern techniques and innovation under initiatives like Made in Rwanda. These businesses not only contribute to job creation but also enhance local value chains, promoting self-sufficiency and reducing reliance on imports.

Similarly, the production of beverages and tobacco products grew by 16.6 per cent, further demonstrating the impact of women in manufacturing. While challenges remain, particularly in textiles, clothing, and leather goods—where output decreased by 39.5 per cent —these figures reflect the resilience and adaptability of female entrepreneurs in high-potential areas.

Agriculture for Wealth Creation

Under the National Strategies for Transformation (NST2) framework, running from 2025 to 2029, agriculture remains a cornerstone of Rwanda’s development agenda, aiming to boost productivity by 50 per cent through expanded irrigation and improved access to modern inputs. Women play an essential role in this effort, contributing significantly to agricultural labour and entrepreneurship.

Notably, the report reveals a surge in the production of animal and vegetable oils, fats, and waxes, which increased by 1,169.4 per cent year-on-year. This dramatic rise indicates the growing involvement of women in value-added agricultural activities, enhancing both food security and income generation for rural households. By leveraging NST2’s focus on wealth creation, women entrepreneurs are transforming traditional farming into profitable ventures.

Empowering Trade Partnerships

Rwanda’s external trade data also highlights the positive impact of women-owned businesses in re-exports. In December 2024, re-exports accounted for 7.5 per cent of total exports, with notable increases in trade with key partners:

– Exports to Uganda rose by 248 per cent month-on-month and 228 per cent year-on-year, driven largely by women-owned firms.

– Re-exports to Belgium surged by 187 per cent month-on-month and an impressive 2,111% year-on-year, reflecting the expanding reach of female entrepreneurs in international markets.

Furthermore, women-owned businesses contributed significantly to domestic exports, which increased by 1.06 per cent month-on-month and 58.58 per cent year-on-year. These figures demonstrate the increasing competitiveness of Rwandan products globally, thanks in part to women’s leadership in export-oriented industries.

Strong Representation in Governance

Beyond economic contributions, women continue to lead in governance roles, reinforcing Rwanda’s reputation as a global leader in gender equality.

As of 2024, women hold 61.3 per cent of parliamentary seats, maintaining one of the highest rates worldwide. Additionally, the report notes strong engagement at the local level, with women comprising 46.4 per cent of council members across districts.

Efforts to digitise government services and introduce a Single Digital ID by 2029 will further empower women leaders, ensuring they have equal access to resources and opportunities. Such initiatives align with Rwanda’s commitment to building accountable and capable state institutions, fostering inclusivity and transparency.

Bridging Gaps in ICT Access

While progress in many areas is evident, the report acknowledges ongoing challenges in accessing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools. Despite this, women have shown resilience in overcoming barriers. For instance:

– Internet usage among women increased slightly to 11.4 per cent, up from previous years.

– Mobile phone ownership stands at 74.1 per cent, indicating gradual improvements in digital inclusion.

Through targeted investments in vocational training centres and skill-building programmes, Rwanda aims to bridge the digital divide and prepare women for careers in emerging fields such as technology and renewable energy.

Climate Action and Sustainability

In line with Rwanda’s Green Growth Strategy, women entrepreneurs are actively involved in climate-resilient activities. Over 60 per cent of the national budget is allocated to climate-friendly sectors, including agriculture, water management, and waste recycling. Women-led projects in these areas help mitigate environmental risks while creating sustainable livelihoods for communities.

For example, the expansion of irrigation systems supported by NST2 has enabled women farmers to improve yields by nearly 50 per cent, positioning them as key players in adapting to climate change. Initiatives like Climate Budget Tagging (CBT) ensure transparency in tracking climate-related expenditures, empowering women to participate fully in efforts to safeguard the environment.

Urbanisation and Infrastructure Development

Urbanisation presents another avenue for women’s empowerment, with the report emphasising universal access to clean water, electricity, and sanitation as part of Rwanda’s urban development strategy. Women benefit disproportionately from these advancements, improving living standards and enabling greater participation in formal economies.

By focusing on urban infrastructure, Rwanda is addressing inequalities faced by women in cities, ensuring they can thrive alongside their male counterparts. Investments in housing, transportation, and public services create opportunities for women entrepreneurs to establish businesses and contribute to urban economies.