Parliament Calls For Education Policy Reforms Amid Rising Grade Repetition In Primary Schools

The issue of rising grade repetition in Rwandan primary schools, particularly in Primary 5 and Primary 6, has been highlighted as a result of students’ struggles with English language proficiency.

This concern was raised during the Plenary Session of the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, when the Committee on Education, Technology, Culture, Sports, and Youth presented its report on the analysis of the 2003 Education Policy and the 2017-2024 Education Sector Strategic Plan (ESSP).

Hon. Rubagumya Furaha, Chairperson of the committee, pointed out that despite English being the official language of instruction, many teachers still deliver lessons in Kinyarwanda, hindering students’ understanding and contributing to high repetition rates.

“Many students, particularly those in primary schools, repeat grades mainly because they come to school without having eaten and struggle to understand lessons taught in English,” Furaha stated, adding that overcrowded classrooms exacerbate the problem.

The committee also raised concerns about the challenges faced by teachers, with some managing as many as 80 students in a single class.

Hon. Furaha acknowledged that the situation requires a comprehensive solution, stating, “We have discussed this with the Ministry of Education, and they are continuing to investigate the root causes.”

The Ministry of Education is already aware of these issues and is working on long-term strategies to address the high repetition rates.

Additionally, the committee is pushing for a revision of the 2003 Education Policy, urging the Rwanda Education Board (REB) to implement reforms that include:

The establishment of new schools.

The introduction of new academic programmes.

The regulation of new private schools.

Ensuring the equitable distribution of educational resources, including classrooms, water, electricity, desks, textbooks, computers, and internet access.

Furthermore, Furaha highlighted that there are ongoing efforts to improve teachers’ proficiency in English, particularly for those who lack formal education in the language.

Some teachers have already received training to help bridge the gap.

In addition to the primary issue of language proficiency, the committee’s report revealed that the number of Rwandans with PhDs teaching in education-related fields remains low, at just 20 per cent.

It also found that the participation of female students in STEM fields is still limited, with only 1,397 enrolled.

The committee’s report highlighted some positive developments, including:

An increase in the percentage of primary schools with pre-primary sections, from over 41-82 per cent, surpassing the target of 63 per cent.

A rise in literacy rates in Kinyarwanda from 54 per cent to nearly 83 per cent.

An improvement in the transition rate from primary to secondary education, from 74.5 per cent to about 83 per cent.

However, the report also indicated a worrying increase in the repetition rate, from 13 per cent to 30 per cent, while English proficiency improved from 47 to 71 per cent.

Additionally, 650 schools still lack proper documentation, and almost 40 per cent of teachers remain untrained.

The report’s findings sparked further discussion, with MP Muyango Sylivie commending the committee’s efforts but urging the government to prioritise the professional development of untrained teachers.

She also stressed the importance of improving the quality of teaching materials, including books and chalk.

In response, Furaha agreed, emphasising that if teachers are not proficient in English, it poses a significant challenge to the education system, especially since some subjects are still taught in Kinyarwanda.

She also underscored the importance of strengthening English as the medium of instruction.

Another key recommendation from the committee was to improve the collaboration between the Ministry of Education and faith-based organisations, which have a significant role in the management of schools across Rwanda.

The report concluded with a call for further investment in educational resources and the development of effective strategies to address the ongoing challenges in Rwanda’s education system.