PDI Party Claims DR Congo And Allies Planned To Invade Rwanda

The Ideal Democratic Party (PDI) Rwanda condemns the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government and its allied forces for allegedly planning to attack and destabilize Rwanda. This coalition reportedly includes the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Burundian forces, and the FDLR, who are responsible for committing the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Led by MP Mussa Fazil Harerimana, the PDI is a longtime ally and coalition member of the Rwanda Patriotic Front–Inkontanyi party and has parliamentary representation.

In a communique released on February 16, PDI stated that the DRC and its allied forces have continuously shown intent to overthrow the current Rwandan government.

The party also condemned European Union (EU) nations that have sided with the DRC and threatened sanctions against Rwanda while ignoring the imminent threat posed by the FDLR forces in committing genocide crimes against Kinyarwanda-speaking communities in the North and South Kivu regions.

PDI expressed its support and gratitude to President Kagame and the Rwanda Defence Force for their decision to protect Rwandans. The party also called on all Rwandans to condemn any acts intending to harm Rwanda and to support peaceful efforts.

The announcement comes at a time when many Rwandans, under the #TuriKumwe social media slogan, have shown overwhelming support for President Kagame’s decision to protect Rwanda against any DRC aggression.