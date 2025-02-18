Home NewsRegional PDI Party Claims DR Congo And Allies Planned To Invade Rwanda
Regional

PDI Party Claims DR Congo And Allies Planned To Invade Rwanda

by Daniel Sabiiti
written by Daniel Sabiiti 1:19 pm

Sheikh Mussa Fazil Harerimana (MP)

The Ideal Democratic Party (PDI) Rwanda condemns the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government and its allied forces for allegedly planning to attack and destabilize Rwanda. This coalition reportedly includes the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Burundian forces, and the FDLR, who are responsible for committing the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Led by MP Mussa Fazil Harerimana, the PDI is a longtime ally and coalition member of the Rwanda Patriotic Front–Inkontanyi party and has parliamentary representation.

In a communique released on February 16, PDI stated that the DRC and its allied forces have continuously shown intent to overthrow the current Rwandan government.

The party also condemned European Union (EU) nations that have sided with the DRC and threatened sanctions against Rwanda while ignoring the imminent threat posed by the FDLR forces in committing genocide crimes against Kinyarwanda-speaking communities in the North and South Kivu regions.

PDI expressed its support and gratitude to President Kagame and the Rwanda Defence Force for their decision to protect Rwandans. The party also called on all Rwandans to condemn any acts intending to harm Rwanda and to support peaceful efforts.

The announcement comes at a time when many Rwandans, under the #TuriKumwe social media slogan, have shown overwhelming support for President Kagame’s decision to protect Rwanda against any DRC aggression.

Related Posts

Rwanda Plans US$4 Billion Energy Projects 

Bank of Kigali, Savannah Creek Venture in High-Quality...

Rwanda’s Emerging Demographic Dilemma: More Elderly, Fewer Babies

Rwanda, Saudi Arabia Enter Trade and Investment Agreement

Rwanda President Kagame: “No One Will Intimidate Us...

Rwandans, You Won’t Need Visas To Travel To...

Rwanda Leads EAC In Anti-Corruption Efforts, Climbs Global...

All You Need To Know About The New...

Pressure Mounts on SA Government for Truth About...

Why Having Money in Your Pocket Doesn’t Mean...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Deneme Bonusucasibomholiganbet girişOnwinbahsegelholiganbetcasibomextrabetdeneme bonusupusulabetJojobet Girişijojobetimajbetimajbetgrandpashagrandpashabetbets10onwinonwin girişjojobetjojobet girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabet girişbets10 giriş