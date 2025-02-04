Pressure Mounts on SA Government for Truth About DRC Deployment

With mounting losses and growing public discontent, questions are being raised about the true nature of the missions undertaken by participants like South Africa and their ultimate objectives.

South Africa’s involvement in the DRC is primarily through its participation in the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) and the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).

Despite this, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has suffered significant casualties, losing 14 soldiers so far. This grim reality has sparked outrage among South Africans, many of whom view the deployment as unnecessary and driven by ulterior motives unrelated to peacekeeping.

Public sentiment against the mission has reached the halls of Parliament, where lawmakers have grilled Defense Minister Angelina Matsie Motshekga and Chief of Defence Staff General Rudzani Maphwanya over the SANDF’s role in the DRC. During a Tuesday parliamentary Defense Committee briefing, MP Carl Gerhardus Niehaus of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) accused the government of misleading the nation about the nature of the operation.

“Why are you (minister) and why is the President lying to us about the nature of the operation we have in the DRC? It is not a peacekeeping mission. It is an offensive mission and defined by that,” Niehaus demanded.

He further alleged that the troops were sent into harm’s way without adequate resources, questioning whether the real aim was to protect mineral wealth benefiting President Cyril Ramaphosa and his associates.

Niehaus’ accusations reflect broader concerns that the mission prioritizes economic interests over humanitarian ones. His claims highlight a narrative gaining traction—that the intervention serves powerful elites rather than fostering genuine stability for the Congolese people.

In response, Motshekga emphasized that the SANDF’s presence in the DRC is part of a collective SADC effort, not a unilateral South African initiative. Meanwhile, General Maphwanya characterized the involvement as a diplomatic tool aimed at enhancing regional diplomacy.

Tensions Between Rwanda and South Africa:

As tensions rise, relations between Rwanda and South Africa have become strained, particularly following conflicting statements from their respective leaders regarding the conflict.

President Paul Kagame recently revealed that he and Ramaphosa had discussed the need for a ceasefire and resumption of peace talks during a phone call. However, Kagame expressed surprise when Ramaphosa subsequently made allegations linking the Rwandan Defence Force (RDF) to militia groups operating in the DRC, actually calling RDF a “militia”.

Kagame clarified that the RDF is an official army, dismissing claims that it operates as a militia. He added that Ramaphosa had admitted during their conversation that the M23 rebel group—was not responsible for the deaths of South African soldiers. Instead, the fatalities resulted from clashes with the Forces Armées de la République Démocratique du Congo (FARDC), the DRC’s national army.

These developments underscore deep divisions within the region over the origins and perpetuation of the conflict. Critics argue that Ramaphosa’s stance reflects a willingness to side with Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, even if it means scapegoating Rwanda and obscuring the complexities of the situation.

Amidst rising tensions, voices calling for transparency and accountability continue to grow louder. Rwanda’s government spokesperson, Yolande Makolo, echoed calls for truth, urging Ramaphosa to disclose his personal interests in the DRC’s lucrative mining sector.

“Please tell your people the truth about the personal interests in mining that you have in the DRC – these are the interests for which, sadly, SANDF soldiers are dying,” she said.

Makolo also criticized Ramaphosa’s insistence on supporting Tshisekedi’s war efforts, accusing him of enabling violence against the very civilians the mission purports to protect.

Her comments resonate with those of South African parliamentarians who question why their country remains entrenched in a conflict perceived as unwarranted and self-serving.

African Union and Regional Responses:

While the African Union has yet to issue a definitive stance on the matter, other regional actors are stepping up efforts to mediate the crisis. Notably, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Kenyan President William Ruto have advocated for a political resolution to the decades-long conflict, which has claimed countless lives and destabilized the entire Great Lakes region.

At a recent Extraordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State, leaders agreed on the necessity of peaceful means to resolve the DRC crisis. Following the capture of Goma—a vital trade hub—by AFC/M23 fighters, the bloc reiterated its commitment to finding a lasting solution.

A joint SADC-EAC summit is now scheduled to take place this Saturday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, with confirmed attendance from key figures including Presidents Kagame, Tshisekedi, Ramaphosa, Samia Suluhu (Tanzania), Museveni (Uganda), and Sheikh Mohamud (Somalia).

Rwanda has pledged to participate constructively in these discussions, emphasizing its pursuit of a durable peace agreement. As the meeting approaches, hopes remain high that dialogue can pave the way toward ending one of Africa’s most protracted conflicts.