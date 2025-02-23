Nearly 3000 Army, Police Personnel Surrender To AFC-M23 Forces

At least 2,100 police officers and 890 soldiers from Goma in North Kivu and Bukavu in South Kivu have surrendered to the AFC-M23 rebel movement, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The AFC-M23 has announced plans to reintegrate these forces, offering professional training designed to empower them to better serve the people of the DRC.

On Saturday, AFC-M23 officials confirmed that the newly arrived soldiers and police officers would undergo specialised training aimed at aligning them with the movement’s broader goals of liberating the DRC.

Dr. Oscar Barinda, the deputy spokesperson for the M23, explained that the reintegrated personnel would receive instruction in military skills, with a strong emphasis on protecting the civilian population.

“We have held discussions with these forces, and they now understand the advantages of working with us for the liberation of the Congolese people,” Barinda said.

He further emphasised that the surrendering forces recognised the professional standards of the AFC-M23 army and the importance of safeguarding the population from violence.

Earlier this week, approximately 2,400 soldiers from the DRC’s armed forces (FARDC) had also surrendered to the M23 following the group’s capture of Goma.

These soldiers, according to reports, have been treated well and expressed a willingness to serve the DRC under the AFC-M23’s leadership.

The reintegration process aims to instil AFC-M23’s discipline, enhance personal conduct, and emphasise the importance of national development.

Barinda highlighted the movement’s commitment to building a nation where all Congolese citizens feel safe and secure, calling on further defections from security forces to aid in this mission.

Meanwhile, the South African troops who had been deployed under the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to assist FARDC against the M23-AFC alliance are set to leave the region.

On Monday, these forces will depart from Goma and return via Rwanda as part of the planned withdrawal.

Despite the surrender of these security forces, clashes continue between the M23 and FARDC in regions such as Lubero Territory and Uvira in South Kivu.

Reports have emerged of human rights abuses, including looting and torture, allegedly carried out by FARDC against Congolese citizens suspected of being affiliated with the M23 or belonging to the Tutsi ethnic group.

As the situation remains volatile, AFC-M23 officials reiterated their appeal for all Congolese citizens, including members of the military and police, to join their cause in an effort to foster peace and rebuild the country.