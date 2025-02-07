Rwanda Women Parliamentarians Lead Push For Gender Equality

In a significant step towards furthering gender equality in governance, the Forum of Rwandan Women Parliamentarians (FFRP) conducted a high-level training session from 6-7 February 2025.

The parliamentary session focused on advancing the empowerment of women within the framework of the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2).

Hon. Nyirasafari Esperance, addressing the gathering, underscored the evolution of gender representation in Rwanda’s parliament.

She recounted the establishment of FFRP in 1996 by 12 women out of a 70-member parliament, reflecting the stark gender disparity at the time.

“Before this forum was established, there were things that men were allowed to do that women were not. There were laws that discriminated against women but not men,” she said, citing past legal constraints such as the prohibition against women registering their children in the absence of a father.

The impact of FFRP has been profound, as discriminatory laws have been repealed through concerted efforts and collaboration with male allies.

This progressive shift is reflected in the growing representation of women in parliament.

During the 2018–2024 term, women constituted 61 per cent of the Chamber of Deputies, a number that has since risen to nearly 64 per cent in the 2024–2029 term, further cementing Rwanda’s global leadership in gender-inclusive governance.

Hon. Uwizeye Marie Therese, President of FFRP, emphasized the pioneering nature of the forum, noting its significant achievements over nearly three decades.

“The first major achievement was the revision of laws that did not promote the principle of gender equality and complementarity. Additionally, new laws were enacted to foster gender equality and complementarity,” she stated. She also highlighted the importance of awareness campaigns in fostering inclusive national development.

Beyond legislative reforms, FFRP has partnered with organisations such as UN Women and actively engaged in conflict resolution within families, reinforcing its commitment to societal transformation.

Hon. Donatha Gihana stressed the critical role of parliamentarians in embedding gender equality across all sectors.

“It requires us to address the challenges and issues that exist between men and women. We must conduct assessments of all activities to identify and close any gaps in gender equality and complementarity,” she noted.

As Rwanda continues to set benchmarks for gender equity in governance, FFRP’s sustained efforts demonstrate that meaningful change is possible through policy revision, advocacy, and collaboration.

The forum’s role remains instrumental in ensuring that gender equality remains a fundamental pillar of the country’s legislative and developmental agenda.