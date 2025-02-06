Pentecostals Commit to Building A Visionary Church in Rwanda

Pentecostal church organisations have pledged to construct facilities that reflect Rwanda’s vision for the future, enhancing the Christian church’s image in the country.

On 5 February 2025, leading faith-based figures inaugurated a new Christian training and learning centre, along with dormitory buildings, established by the Pentecostal Assemblies of God (RPAG).

The modern structures, valued at over $370,000 and funded by members and supporters of the Assemblies of God (AoG) in Rwanda and the USA, will significantly improve living conditions for trainee preachers, who previously trained in outdated facilities.

“This is a VIP centre, unlike the old buildings where we were crammed into a classroom and slept on bunk beds like students,” said a former trainee pastor.

The new facility can accommodate at least 150 trainees, compared to just 40 previously.

It includes a large training and conference hall as well as private bedrooms.

This development complements the recently established Bible Training Centre in Kanombe, Nyandungu, at RPAG Headquarters.

Bishop Emmanuel Ngabonziza, RPAG Superintendent, stated that this initiative is part of their 10-year strategic expansion plan to establish learning centres accessible to all.

“This is a centre for all Christian believers. What we asked God for has been granted, and we see signs of His fulfilment. Today, we have a Christian training centre and a Bible school, and we are now focusing on a pastoral training centre in Nyamata, Bugesera, where we will host retreats and global pastor conferences,” Ngabonziza said.

The Nyamata centre will feature a convention hall for 2,000 people, dormitories for both male and female pastors, and is expected to cost approximately Rwf5 billion.

These initiatives align with the Rwandan Government’s efforts, through the Governance Board (RGB), to encourage religious organisations to enhance facilities and ensure preachers meet qualification standards for leading congregations.

The RGB has closed substandard church buildings and revoked permits but reaffirmed its commitment to improvement during the recent National Prayer Breakfast.

Prominent pastors at the event recognised the Assemblies of God as a model for Pentecostal churches.

Apostle Yoshua Ndagijimana Masasu, founder of the Evangelical Restoration Church, stated that he had sent over 80 pastors for training and urged others to aspire to higher academic qualifications.

“Vision is demonstrated through action. We need this centre and will send people here, but let us not stop at a BA. Let us aim for Master’s and PhDs. We will support and pray for you,” Masasu said.

Senior Pastor Isaie Ndayizeye of the Pentecostal Church of Rwanda (ADEPR) emphasised the centre’s significance for all Rwandans and the wider region, ensuring preachers serve with both knowledge and practical skills.

“Many training centres focus on academics rather than equipping ministers to address societal challenges. We must think beyond ourselves and consider the next generation,” Ndayizeye urged.

Bishop Alfred Gatabazi of the Evangelical Alliance noted that the Assemblies of God’s vision aligns with their goal of establishing annual pastor retreats, which have been hindered by a lack of facilities.

Dr. Rod Loy- the Assemblies of God representative USA said that their partnership with Rwanda will be very important in building the Christian church in Rwanda and in his summon, he called for the need to be generous.

“This campus will play a key role in transforming Rwanda’s Christian community. However, true peace and prosperity require more than laws; we need the Holy Spirit’s power. While we appreciate government efforts, the church has a crucial role to play,” Loy said.

David Wiginton, from The Stone Table and Friends in the USA, expressed gratitude for the partnership with Rwanda and prayed that the centre would be filled with the Holy Spirit, spreading God’s word throughout the country.