MUA Insurance Rwanda Introduces MUA Femme as Solution For Women Facing Mechanical Issues

The insurance company operating in Rwanda, MUA Insurance, has launched a service called MUA Femme, designed to provide quick assistance to women experiencing technical issues with various equipment at work or when their car breaks down on the road. Women in need can call the toll-free number 2323 for immediate help.

MUA Femme has been introduced as the world celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8, 2025, giving special attention to women to ensure that their business activities and household responsibilities are not disrupted due to a lack of assistance.

Thanks to MUA Femme, a woman whose car breaks down on the road or whose machine stops working while at work, home, or elsewhere—if insured by MUA Insurance—can call the toll-free number 2323 for fast assistance.

Ensuring women’s safety and convenience

“You might be on your way home to check on your child, and your car suddenly breaks down, leaving you stranded on the road. Just call our toll-free number (2323), and within 20 minutes, we will send you another car to take you home while we handle the rest”, Gafaranga Aisha, the Customer Experience Officer (CEX) at MUA Insurance has explained.

MUA Femme will also offer discounted insurance services for women who experience significant property losses, providing better coverage than what is generally available to other policyholders.

The service was launched on Friday, March 7, 2025, just before International Women’s Day, in partnership with Le Village de la Femme, an organisation that empowers women by providing business training and helping them access bank loans.

Bridging the gap in technical assistance

According to Aretha M. Rwagasore, the Executive Director of Le Village de la Femme, many women struggle with technical issues while working or traveling, often lacking immediate assistance because such problems are not typically covered by insurance.

“We encounter these issues daily, and we often don’t have anyone to call. Your car might refuse to start, the window glass might get stuck, and these are things you don’t insure. I usually call a mechanic, but the car remains stranded. Now, with MUA, we have a solution,” said Rwagasore.

She added that she plans to insure both her car and house with MUA Insurance and will encourage the 250+ women she has trained to join MUA Femme.

A service tailored for women’s needs

MUA Femme aims to fill the gap in technical assistance, a service that traditional insurance policies do not cover for people facing issues at work or on the road. However, MUA will provide this support to women at no extra cost.

Mireille Umwali, a Board Member at MUA Insurance, emphasized that MUA Femme will help women work with peace of mind, acknowledging their critical role in families and society.

“For example, if a woman’s car breaks down and is taken to the garage, MUA Insurance will provide her with a temporary replacement car for up to five days,” Umwali explained.

MUA Insurance offers a range of general insurance services, excluding health and life insurance. For example, the annual insurance premium for a standard residential house does not exceed 150,000 Rwandan Francs (Frw).