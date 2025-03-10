Amid EU-U.S. Visa Rejections, Rwanda Becomes Alternative Location for Conferences

As visa restrictions tighten and rejection rates soar, African researchers and professionals find themselves increasingly locked out of global conferences. The trend is more than just an inconvenience; it is a direct barrier to knowledge exchange, career progression, and Africa’s representation in global discourse. Against this backdrop, Rwanda is emerging as a viable alternative—a country that offers not just accessibility but also world-class conference facilities and a commitment to openness.

According to recent findings by Local Action on Global Opportunities (LAGO), African nations face disproportionately high visa rejection rates, particularly for Schengen and UK work visas. Nine of the twelve countries with a 40% or higher rejection rate in 2023 were in Africa. The result? Researchers and professionals miss out on crucial international forums where policies, innovations, and funding opportunities are discussed.

Take, for example, the International AIDS Society (IAS) Conference. Many African researchers faced visa rejections when the event was held in Canada in 2022 and Germany in 2024. Yet, this same conference has now chosen Kigali, Rwanda, as the venue for its next edition—a decision that reflects a growing recognition of Rwanda’s accessibility and conference-readiness.

Barnabas Alayande, a Nigerian surgeon at the University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda, argued that the country of origin of a passport holder is a factor in the “humiliation” that African scientists experience while traveling, even after getting a visa. “My counterparts from the US usually pass through immigration with ease, while I must queue for long hours being questioned before I am allowed to go to my destination. Sometimes, my friends must make noise about it,” Alayande said in an interview with Nature. Having missed two global health conferences in the United States and Switzerland due to visa denial two years ago, Alayande said the impact can be detrimental to mental health.

Rwanda’s Visa Openness and MICE Industry Growth

Unlike much of the world, Rwanda has embraced a progressive visa policy. Ranked first on the Africa Visa Openness Index, the country allows visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry for travelers from across Africa and beyond. This has positioned Rwanda as a prime destination for international conferences seeking to include participants from the Global South without bureaucratic roadblocks.

Beyond accessibility, Rwanda’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry has witnessed rapid growth, transforming the country into a leading hub for global events. Since the establishment of the Rwanda Convention Bureau (RCB) in 2015, Rwanda has hosted over 800 international events, securing the second-place ranking in Africa for association conferences and meetings in the ICCA 2023 rankings. Major global events such as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2022, the 73rd FIFA Congress 2023, and the Women Deliver Conference 2023 have all taken place in Kigali, reinforcing Rwanda’s capacity to organize large-scale conferences.

A decade ago, Rwanda’s MICE infrastructure was limited, but today it boasts state-of-the-art venues such as the Kigali Convention Centre, Intare Conference Arena, BK Arena, and the Kigali Convention & Exhibition Village. The upcoming Bugesera International Airport, set to open in 2026, will further enhance Rwanda’s ability to host large-scale international gatherings by accommodating up to 14 million passengers annually, ensuring seamless arrivals for delegates. The hospitality sector has also flourished, with world-renowned brands like the Kigali Marriott Hotel, Radisson Blu Hotel, and Four Points by Sheraton joining Rwanda’s growing list of premium accommodations.

Why More Conferences Should Move to Rwanda

Visa accessibility is only one part of the equation. Rwanda’s growing reputation as a safe, organized, and business-friendly environment makes it a logical choice for international gatherings. The country boasts world-class infrastructure, with Kigali offering modern hotels, high-speed internet, and a top-tier convention center. Political stability and security further strengthen Rwanda’s appeal, unlike some African destinations that struggle with instability. Additionally, the country’s commitment to science and innovation is evident in institutions like the University of Global Health Equity, making Rwanda a fitting host for global scientific meetings.

With seamless travel connections through RwandAir’s expanding network, including a strategic partnership with Qatar Airways, delegates from over 160 destinations can easily reach Kigali. Rwanda’s ranking among the safest nations in Africa, combined with the capital city’s exceptional cleanliness and organization, further cements its reputation as an ideal conference destination.

A Global Shift in Conference Hosting?

The International Health Economics Association recently relocated its 2025 Congress from Canada to Bali, Indonesia, due to restrictive visa policies. Rwanda’s growing role as a host country suggests that more organizations may follow suit, choosing destinations that prioritize inclusion over exclusion.

With a track record of hosting major international conferences and a government that continues to invest in the MICE sector, Rwanda is setting a new standard for conference hosting in Africa. The shift is not just about convenience—it is about ensuring that African voices are heard in global discussions without the unnecessary barrier of visa rejections.

While moving conferences to visa-friendly locations will not solve global inequities overnight, it is a meaningful step toward leveling the playing field. Rwanda, through its open-door policy and investment in global convening, is proving that Africa does not always need to wait for access to the world—the world can come to Africa.