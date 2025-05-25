EdTech Monday: Could a Digital Library Revolutionize Learning in Rwanda?

What if every Rwandan student—no matter where they live—could access high-quality, locally relevant learning materials with a single click? What if textbooks, assignments, and learning tools were not only digital, but designed specifically for their language, culture, and curriculum?

That’s the vision behind this month’s EdTech Monday, airing Monday, May 26 from 6PM to 7PM on KT Radio and livestreamed on the Kigali Today YouTube channel.

The theme: “Creating a Digital Library for Locally Relevant Open Educational Resources (OERs) in Rwanda.”

Despite Rwanda’s impressive progress in digitizing its education system, a critical gap persists: many schools lack access to content. A 2024 study by the Rwanda Education Board revealed that over 40% of schools still do not have functioning libraries. This leaves thousands of learners without access to reading materials that spark curiosity, encourage research, or support independent study.

Open Educational Resources (OERs)—free and flexible digital learning materials—offer a way forward. When bundled in a centralized digital library, they can level the playing field for learners across the country. But this vision requires more than just PDFs. It demands policies, training, funding, infrastructure, and local content creation.

This episode will feature a lively discussion with:

Shenaz Shadia Ntwari – Education Officer, Skills and Youth, UNICEF Rwanda

Jacqueline Mutamba – Project Manager, Rwanda ICT Chamber

Christian Rutayisire – Operations Officer, O’Genius Priority Ltd

Patie Sindayigaya – Moderator

Together, they’ll explore the current landscape of digital learning in Rwanda, challenges faced by schools and educators, and what it will take to build a trusted, inclusive digital content ecosystem.

The conversation will touch on:

The impact of digital libraries on learning outcomes

Digital equity and barriers to access

How to increase adoption among teachers, students, and parents

Ensuring quality and cultural relevance of OERs

Cross-sector collaboration for long-term sustainability

There will also be a Q&A segment, inviting audience participation across platforms.

Tune in:

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Time: 6PM–7PM

Radio: KT Radio – nationwide – 96.7 FM (Kigali), 103.3 FM (East), 101.1 FM (North), 107.9 FM (South), 102 FM (West)

Livestream: Kigali Today YouTube Channel

Also live on X, Facebook, and Instagram.