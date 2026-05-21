KOICA and Rwanda Successfully Conclude Project to Boost Digital Literacy through the Digital Ambassador Program (DAP)

KIGALI – On May 20, 2026, the final Project Steering Committee (PSC) meeting for the “Project for Enhancing Digital Literacy through the Support of the Digital Ambassador Program (DAP)” was held in Kigali.

The project was implemented by the Government of the Republic of Korea, through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), in partnership with the Government of Rwanda.

The meeting brought together key officials from KOICA, the project management consultancy (Bucheon University, Solutek system), Rwanda’s Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT), the Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA), the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN), and the Ministry of Local Government(MINALOC) to share major achievements and discuss future sustainability plans. to share major achievements and discuss future sustainability plans.

With a budget of USD 4.5 million spanning from 2022 to 2026, KOICA and the Rwandan government have successfully completed the project. This initiative was driven as a core strategy to foster nationwide digital inclusion and improve accessibility to digital public services across Rwanda.

Under the support of KOICA, the project was jointly executed by the Project Management Consultancy and RISA. It was strategically aligned with Rwanda’s national digital transformation strategies, including Vision 2050 and the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2).

The program specifically focused on empowering rural and marginalized communities with limited digital access by strengthening their digital capabilities and expanding their access to e-government services. Through this initiative, a community-centered education and operational model was established to expand digital accessibility and nurture ICT talent.

The Digital Ambassadors Program directly contributed to Rwanda’s national digital transformation agenda through several high-impact initiatives, achieving significant milestones:

Rwanda has significantly accelerated its digital transformation at the grassroots level by driving the adoption of key e-government and financial systems. By training citizens on the Irembo and Byikorere platforms, public service usage surged from 30% to 73%, generating over 5 million requests across 240+ online services and establishing more than 100,000 new accounts. This initiative also reinforced civil systems by supporting critical Single Digital ID (SDID) pre-enrolment, biometric registration, and cell-level Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS), while equipping all Digital Ambassadors with training on the MBAZA system.

Simultaneously, financial inclusion and cashless economy goals were advanced through the rollout of the eKash National Payment System, which linked banks, SACCOs, and mobile wallets. This integration helped push weekly digital users past 90% and drove digital payments to 300% of GDP, while further supporting the U-SACCO pilot to automate 416 SACCOs and onboard 6.9 million mobile money users.

Building on these structural milestones, a targeted initiative between October 2025 and May 2026 successfully renovated five Service Access Points (SAPs) across the Eastern, Northern, Southern, and Western provinces specifically in Rukara, Muhura, Nemba, Kinazi, and Mushubati to bring essential e-services, digital literacy, and connectivity to underserved communities.

Nationwide, the project deployed 1,000 Digital Ambassadors (DA) and 30 Digital Ambassadors Supervisors (DAS) who served 7,296 core beneficiaries and trained 1,567,034 citizens in basic digital skills, achieving over 93% of the Digital Ambassadors project’s target.

“This program is not simply about numbers; it is about building a strong national digital government infrastructure. As we conclude the KOICA-supported phase, we sincerely thank KOICA for its valuable partnership and support. While this phase has ended, our mission continues through expanding digital ambassadors and strengthening inclusive digital transformation.” Mentioned the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT and Innovation Mr. Eraste Rurangwa

“Digital transformation is achieved not when technology advances alone, but when every citizen is empowered to move forward together; through KOICA’s vital partnership, we have laid the foundation for an inclusive, sustainable Digital Rwanda that will continue to flourish” mentioned the KOICA Country Director Ms. KIM Jin Hwa.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), in partnership with the Government of Rwanda, has established strategic alliances to advance the National Strategy for Transformation in e-governance and digital transformation.

Key initiatives include the Development of Sustainable Digital Systems for Skills Development and Employment Promotion (SDEP) (2024-2028/USD 6.5M) project with MIFOTRA, which focuses on upgrading digital employment ecosystems; the Improving the Green Mobility Service through ICT to Respond to Climate Change in Kigali City (IMOBIS)(2025-2029/ USD 1,4.3M) project with the City of Kigali, aimed at making public transport more efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly; and Preservation, Education, Advocacy and Commemoration for Empowerment (PEACE Rwanda) (2026-2030/ USD 13 Million) in partnership with MINUBUMWE, which enhances public services for preserving, sharing, and disseminating Rwanda’s historical experiences.

Building upon the successful outcomes of this project, KOICA and the Government of Rwanda plan to continuously expand their cooperation to foster community-centered digital innovation and enhance digital literacy across the nation.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today