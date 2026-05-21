Sauti Sol’s Bien-Aime Praises Kagame’s Sports Vision as BAL Playoffs Kickoff in Kigali

KIGALI — Celebrated Kenyan singer, songwriter, and guitarist Bien-Aimé Alusa Baraza—known professionally as Bien—has lauded President Paul Kagame’s transformative vision for African sports following a high-profile meeting between the two.
Bien, a former key member of the acclaimed, multi-award-winning Kenyan Afropop band Sauti Sol, is currently in the Rwandan capital serving as an official ambassador for the sixth edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL). Speaking upon his arrival ahead of his highly anticipated performance at the BK Arena, the music icon praised the Rwandan Head of State for his unwavering commitment to creating viable developmental pathways for the continent’s youth through basketball.
Reflecting on his interaction with President Kagame, the veteran artist highlighted how deeply inspired he was by the leader’s approach to sports diplomacy and youth empowerment.
“Every time I meet President Kagame, it is incredibly special to me because I look up to him as a leader and a mentor,” Bien stated. “I truly believe he is one of the African leaders doing the most—not just for general development, but specifically for sports. He has been at the absolute forefront of the growth and development of basketball in Africa.”
The conversation between the two centered heavily on talent cultivation and the future of African athletics.
“We spoke about basketball, about young players, and about talented sportsmen and women who are looking to take their gifts to the next level,” Bien added. “It was a beautiful moment, and I’m looking forward to spending more time with him. Hopefully, next time we’ll have the chance to sit down for an even deeper conversation.”
A Lifelong Passion for the Game
Expressing his expectations for the upcoming postseason, which tips off this Friday, May 22, Bien could barely hide his excitement about witnessing elite African basketball in Kigali.
“I’m certain I’m going to enjoy the games. I was in Johannesburg a couple of days ago and thoroughly enjoyed the action there, especially watching the Rwandan team. They played exceptionally well, bringing an exciting brand of basketball to the court. I can’t wait for more.”
For the former Sauti Sol frontman, the ambassadorial role is a natural fit born out of a lifelong love for the sport.
“I love basketball, and honestly, I don’t think there is an artiste on this continent who has played the game more than me. I grew up playing it. Basketball is my game, and I cannot wait to see what these playoffs have in store for us.”
BAL Sixth Edition: What You Need to Know
From May 22 to May 30, 2026, Kigali’s state-of-the-art BK Arena will play host to the grand finale of the BAL’s sixth edition. The elite tournament features eight of the finest clubs on the continent, all of whom successfully battled through grueling conference group stages to secure their postseason tickets.
Battling for the prestigious continental crown, seven international powerhouses will look to silence the home crowd, while local giants RSSB Tigers carry the hopes of the host nation on their shoulders.
Notably, the RSSB Tigers are the fourth distinct Rwandan franchise to compete in the BAL—following the Patriots, REG, and APR. This milestone makes Rwanda the first country in the league’s history to be represented by four different clubs.
In a surprising turn of events, the postseason will miss the presence of Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli. This marks only the second time a reigning BAL champion has failed to make the playoffs, mirroring the misfortune of Tunisia’s US Monastir in 2023.
Team Profiles and Key Statistics
RSSB Tigers (Rwanda)
The hometown favorites made a roaring statement by qualifying for the playoffs in their debut BAL season. The Rwandan side finished the conference stage as the highest-scoring team in the league, racking up a stunning 483 points in just five games. Driven by an electric long-range offense, the Tigers shattered records by surpassing the 100-point mark in three separate games and led the conference stage with 74 made three-pointers, which was 20 more than their closest rivals, Tanzania’s Dar City.
Al Ahly Libya (Libya)
Making history as the first Libyan team to participate in the BAL, last season’s runners-up showed immense resilience. After a difficult start to their campaign with two consecutive losses, they bounced back with three straight victories to punch their playoff ticket. Their thrilling 118-97 victory over Dar City during the Kalahari Conference went down as the highest-scoring game in BAL history with a combined 215 points. They are also the only playoff team to undergo a coaching change this season, replacing Egyptian tactician Ahmed Soliman with experienced Greek head coach Fotios Katsikaris.
FUS Rabat (Morocco)
Alongside Angola’s Petro de Luanda, Morocco’s FUS Rabat stands as one of only two teams to have successfully reached the BAL playoffs in each of the last three consecutive seasons. The team is spearheaded by Said El Bouzidi, one of only two coaches in this year’s playoff field to hold an African club title, having guided AS Salé to the FIBA Africa Champions Cup in 2017.
ASC Ville de Dakar (Senegal)
The Senegalese champions arrive in Kigali riding a wave of renewed confidence after securing their first-ever BAL playoff spot. Just like Al Ahly Libya, the Dakar-based squad showcased incredible mental fortitude during the Sahara Conference, overcoming a 0-2 start to win three consecutive do-or-die matches.
Dar City Basketball Club (Tanzania)
Dar City etched their name in the history books as the first Tanzanian team to ever compete in the BAL, earning their spot via the rigorous “Road to BAL” qualifying tournament. Alongside Al Ahly Libya, they are one of only two postseason teams to advance through the qualification route rather than via direct domestic league seeds. They are coached by Mamadou Gueye, the mastermind who took home the BAL Coach of the Year award in 2023.
Petro de Luanda (Angola)
The undisputed gold standard of consistency, this Angolan powerhouse remains the only club to have participated in all six editions of the BAL since its inception in 2021. Petro de Luanda holds the record for the most BAL games played in history with 45 appearances and boasts the flawless distinction of reaching the semifinals in every single edition between 2021 and 2025.
Al Ahly SC (Egypt)
Before Al Ahli Tripoli claimed the crown last year, Cairo’s Al Ahly SC made history by becoming the first team to win the BAL championship in its debut season. This marks Al Ahly’s third postseason appearance, cementing their status as Egypt’s most frequent and successful representative in the competition ahead of domestic rivals Zamalek and Al Ittihad Alexandria.
Club Africain (Tunisia)
Club Africain dramatically ended US Monastir’s historical stranglehold on Tunisian basketball by capturing the domestic league title. Prior to this season, the five-time Tunisian champions had not appeared on the continental stage since winning bronze at the 2014 FIBA Africa Champions Cup. During the Sahara Conference in Rabat, Club Africain pulled off an unforgettable miracle by overturning a 7-point deficit in the final 15 seconds to shock Al Ahly Egypt 69-68. They are the only playoff team to have won all their games by single digits, with their largest margin of victory being a 9-point win over the Maktown Flyers.
The Playoff Format Explained
The BAL Playoffs utilize a traditional seeding format where regular-season performance dictates postseason matchups. The highest-ranked teams will take on the lower-ranked seeds in the opening round:
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Seed No. 1 vs. Seed No. 8
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Seed No. 2 vs. Seed No. 7
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Seed No. 3 vs. Seed No. 6
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Seed No. 4 vs. Seed No. 5
In a thrilling twist for the quarterfinals, teams will battle it out in a two-game aggregate series. The team that scores the highest cumulative point total across both games will earn a ticket to the coveted BAL Semifinals.
Let the games begin!