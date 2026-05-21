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President Kagame and First Lady Join Green Hills Academy Grandparents Day Celebration

by Sam Nkurunziza
written by Sam Nkurunziza

The First Lady Jenette Kagame enjoys a light dance with her grand daughter.

KIGALI – At Green Hills Academy in Kigali, a warm and colorful celebration brought together generations as families gathered for Grandparents Day, an occasion dedicated to strengthening family bonds and honoring cultural heritage.

The event was marked by joyful interactions between children, parents, and grandparents, set against a backdrop of traditional Rwandan music and performance.

The occasion was graced by President Paul Kagame and Jeannette Kagame, who joined the school community in celebrating the spirit of togetherness that defines such gatherings.

Their presence added a special significance to a day already rich in meaning for the participating families. The Office of the President captured the moment in a statement shared on social media.

President Paul Kagame interacts with children at Green Hills Academy in Kigali, to celebrate Grandparents Day.

“Today at Green Hills Academy, President Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame joined Grandparents Day, where they enjoyed traditional Rwandan performances by the school’s Nursery Three learners. The day offered grandparents a memorable opportunity to celebrate Rwandan culture alongside their grandchildren.”

The performances by Nursery Three learners reflected the vibrancy of Rwandan culture, as young children showcased traditional songs and dances that delighted grandparents and guests alike.

Grandparents, often regarded as custodians of family history and values, were seen celebrating, sharing smiles, memories, and pride as they watched their grandchildren perform.

President Kagame at he the Grandparents’ Day at Green Hills Academy.

The gathering underscored the importance of preserving cultural identity while nurturing it in the younger generation through education and lived experience.

The day highlighted the role of schools as spaces where culture and community intersect. It reinforced the idea that learning extends beyond the classroom, embracing values, traditions, and relationships that shape society.

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